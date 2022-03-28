Rapper Lil Baby will perform at LSU Student Government’s Groovin’ 2022 concert on April 7. The concert will take place at the PMAC where doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Concert admission is free to LSU students who can sign up here.
Lil Baby is a 27-year-old rapper from Atlanta who rose to prominence after releasing his mixtape “Perfect Timing.” Both his studio albums, “Harder Than Ever” and “My Turn,” are certified platinum. "Freestyle," “We Paid,” “Yes Indeed,” “Drip Too Hard,” and “The Bigger Picture” are among his most popular songs.
Lil Baby and Chicago rapper Lil Durk released “The Voice of the Heroes,” a collaborative album that debuted at number one the Billboard 200. The 2021 project is his most recent album release. Lil Baby has also been nominated for three Grammy Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards. He won Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards 2020.
Lil Baby will come to Baton Rouge as one of the most prominent rappers right now, an honor not applicable to any recent rap concerts at LSU.