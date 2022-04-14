Excitement and eager anticipation filled the air on Thursday, April 7 as it was time for LSU Student Government’s annual Groovin’ concert. It’s an opportunity for students to kick back and unwind. This year, rapper Lil Baby headlined the event. The 27-year-old Atlanta native is known for his hit songs "Yes Indeed”, "Drip Too Hard," "My Dawg" and many more.
This show marked the first Groovin’ event since Kevin Gates headlined in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. LSU students sold out tickets within a matter of a few hours after they were released. With such high demand, guest tickets were reallocated to make room for more student ticket availability. Huge crowds packed outside the Pete Maravich Center before doors were opened to all students at 7:30. The Student Government College Councils hosted the pre-party with music from DJ MoxSwag and free food and drinks on the PMAC floor for the first 2,500 students.
As you walked inside, you could hear music thumping all around. MoxSwag, along with hosts TJ Polk and Jayda Jeffery, enthralled the audience with their charismatic charm and energetic dance moves. The ambiance gradually transformed from a slow start to a more fast-paced, loose environment as students and guests slowly entered and filled the arena.
The party started way before Lil Baby ever took the stage. High-powered cheers and shouts from the sea of college students could be heard every second. The crowd bounced wildly to well-known, classic party hits such as “No Hands” and “Wipe Me Down”. Getting more fired up as each song passed, the audience moved with enough energy to smash open the barricade as they were piled on top of each other at one point.
After the pre-party ended at 9 p.m and the lights were switched back on, the anticipation for Lil Baby's performance grew. Chants of "Baby, Baby, Baby" flooded the audience as his opening time approached.
When the lights went out at 10 p.m, the audience yelled uncontrollably. Lil Baby strolled onto the stage and began his one-hour set with a few verses from “Vulture Island” and “Baby”. The crowd erupted in applause, shouting his lyrics back at him with even greater vigor. The majority of his set contained songs including "Sum 2 Prove," "All In," "Humble" and "Woah" from his platinum-certified album, "My Turn."
The stage visuals were tailored to complement each song's lyrics. Blue lights flooded the stage and an ocean scene played on the screen during “Drip Too Hard” while green lights and stacks of cash and hundred dollar bills floating about were displayed during “Get Money” and “We Paid.”
During “On Me” and “My Dawg”, female background dancers moved in sync around him during these faster-paced songs. Flashing white strobe lights and hues of neon purple, yellow and blue illuminated the stage. Sparkler fountains spewed blinding, golden sparks and smoke cannons blew your hair back with a cool breeze every time there was a beat drop. The thunderous bass shook your body if you were anywhere on the floor. Thousands of phone flashlights twinkled like stars in the sea of people as you looked behind.
Towards the end of the set, the show started to slowly wind down after a performance of “Yes Indeed”. “Freestyle” served as a final “thank you LSU” from Lil Baby before he exited the stage.
“This was my first concert since COVID started over two years ago, and it definitely did not disappoint," freshman Delaney Mobley said. "Being able to see an artist that I listen to so often was something that I will forever be thankful for. It was definitely a core college memory that I’ll always hold.”
When you mix a large group of college students with one of today's most well-known rappers, you get one spectacular night. The LSU Student Government put on a successful event that will live on in the minds of all those who attended.
“I had a great time," elementary education junior Kamryn Stewart said. "Although it was packed, I was grateful to be so close to the stage in VIP and grateful for the food and drinks they provided as well. Student government did a great job.”