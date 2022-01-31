Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.