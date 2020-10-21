Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez logged onto Twitch last night and streamed herself playing "Among Us" with other prominent streamers. The congresswoman wanted to use Twitch to promote voting and the website iwillvote.com, which informs the public about how and where they can vote.
AOC joined Myth, Pokimane and HasanAbi, to play "Among Us" for more than three hours. Representative Ilhan Omar and her daughter also joined the stream. She already has over 500,000 followers, and the multiple streams together drew in 4.5 million views.
A Twitch spokesperson said that her debut stream was one of the top 20 biggest streams on the platform.
AOC's plan was to not only promote voting but to reach out to young Americans, and this was a clever way to do just that. It's rare to have a congresswoman play video games with prominent Twitch streamers who are also voting.
However, AOC is also known to be a gamer. She has mentioned before that she plays "League of Legends", so she's not a stranger to the world of gaming. She also called in on a Twitch stream last year to raise money for a charity. This stream was also video game based while Hbomberguy did a marathon to beat "Donkey Kong 64."
AOC did mention in the stream that she wanted to do it again. It would be interesting to see what other games that she will play in the future.