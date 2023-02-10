The new place in town, Rock Paper Taco, is a great place for college students looking for deals. The restaurant has happy hour deals every day until 7 p.m. on both on food and cocktails.

I went to Rock Paper Taco and tried some of its happy hour deals to see which ones are the best and which ones to avoid.

Drinks

Starting off with the drinks we have the classic House Margareta Frozen. This cocktail was $7 during happy hour. If you like key lime pie this is the drink for you. It’s a drink that isn’t too strong and has the perfect amount of alcohol. This is a drink you could keep ordering all night.

It also offers the Cucumber Jalapeño Margareta. This drink is $8 during happy hour. While the description of this drink sounds good it isn’t the best. It’s thick tasting and the cucumber isn’t a refreshing taste. If sweet drinks are your thing, then this is the drink for you because every sip is sweet. At the end is when you get the big kick of spice which is nice.

The Ranch Water-Melon at Rock Paper Taco is a good option. During happy hour this drink is also $8. While this drink is bland, the end taste of watermelon is fantastic. It’s a refreshing drink that I would recommend.

Rock Paper Taco also offers a list of cocktails and one of them is Blue Daisy. This drink is $8 during happy hour. It is an Instagramable drink. It has different alcohols, but the way they blend nicely together makes it a great drink.

Food

The food options during happy hour are perfect for a college student budget. The queso with ground beef is a must get. It’s a thick queso that has flavors that melt in your mouth.

Most of the taco combos come with salsa. The salsa at Rock Paper Taco is a simple salsa that isn’t too spicy. You could munch on this all night long.

If you’re wanting to get the taco combos The Taco and The Shark are the tacos to get. The Taco is an amazing taco that tastes homemade. It is topped with queso which makes it a perfect taco for cheese lovers. The Shark is a grilled shrimp taco. It is topped with a mango salsa. The flavors of this taco are super fresh and blend nicely together.