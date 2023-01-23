Tsunami is known all around Baton Rouge for its delicious sushi, romantic vibes and beautiful view of the bridge. But the prices are high to match the luxurious atmosphere and fresh fish.

Thankfully, the restaurant has different deals so everyone can enjoy Tsunami.

Tsunami offers many different specials with discounts ranging from $5 martinis to 50% off different menu items. Every Tuesday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. it offers 50% off specialties, some nigiri, and 25% off any roll that is originally priced under $9.

Tuesday is when happy hour never ends, it is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Additionally you get $5 select martinis, $4 house wines, certain draft beers, sake and $3 well liquor and domestic beers. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays you get the same deals you’d get on Tuesdays, but it is only from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lastly, Thursdays has additional deals which is called the Girls Night Out and Service Industry Night deals. These deals are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The GNO deals include 50% off the Hung-lo roll. The SIN deals include 25% off for food/bar industry workers with a valid bar card or proof of hospitality employment.

Any deal you choose to dine in for will be worth it but here are a few reviews on some of the discounted items.

Drinks:

For the happy hour deal of $5 martinis, two of the options are the Pear Apple-Tini and the Lemondrop. The Pear Apple-Tini tastes like a sour green apple at first then has end notes of the pear to balance it out. This martini is a nice starter drink but not something you can drink all night.

The Lemondrop was nothing to rave about. It had a strong scent of lemon but when you took a sip the lemon flavor was not there.

GNO offers 50% off the Hunk cocktail. This drink was all vanilla at first then finished with a strong citrus flavoring. While not having a super strong flavor of alcohol, this is a great cocktail to drink all night.

Food:

Food during happy hour is a steal. Any roll that is originally priced under $9 you receive 25% off. If you are into raw sushi the Dynamite Roll is the one for you. You get a strong, but fresh, fish flavor with a kick of spice at the end. There is also the crowd favorite, the Snow Crab Roll. This is a good, basic roll.

During GNO you get 50% off the Hung-lo Roll. This roll was the star of the show. The roll itself was just a regular tempura shrimp roll but it was topped with seared tuna and a crunchy jalapeno mixture. All these rolls paired well with Tsunami’s eel sauce and Tsuri sauce.

Tsunami will always be a well talked about place in Baton Rouge. With all of these deals even a college kid like me can enjoy this high-class sushi.