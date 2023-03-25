Rating: 10/10

Attention all foodies: T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe is open and ready to give you and your tastebuds an authentic experience with a full menu of classic creole cuisine and fresh daily specials.

T-Beaux’s is the perfect addition to LSU’s dining. The more on campus eating options the better. Located in Foster Hall and open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., LSU’s students, staff and faculty can drop in and stay awhile, have a quick bite or grab a meal to go.

T-Beaux’s owner and head chef Melissa Anderson is bringing a completely new vibe to LSU.

I recently had an amazing tasting at T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe. I tried multiple items on the menu including my new favorite, the red bean poboy served on an artisan bun. The seafood bisque and Melissa’s famous gumbo were absolutely incredible and seasoned to perfection.

After growing up eating my mom’s mouth watering barbecue shrimp, I was pleasantly surprised and impressed with the shrimp and grits at T-Beaux’s. Fresh and flavorful, I couldn’t get enough. It’s a must have.

I also sampled the Soba Hibiscus Tea and pecan candy which were beyond delicious. These packaged products, as well as the food served at T-Beaux’s, are made on campus at the LSU incubator kitchen. Everything is local: sourcing, manufacturing and packaging.

Chicken alfredo and other prepared meals are available for pick up and convenient for busy students constantly on the go.

T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe also hosts live music from time to time showcasing students from the music department. It will also host weekly open mic nights for creatives on campus. All of this make for a great spot to hangout or study while grabbing a bite to eat.

Anderson’s overall goal is to create a fun atmosphere full of good vibes. She plans on adding patio seating and string lights. Inside you’ll find a “Tiger Fans'' chalkboard wall with signatures from students.

The walls are also covered with various graphics and inspirational quotes including Anderson’s favorite quote from Maya Angelou, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within."

Come football season T-Beaux’s will have two concession stands in Tiger Stadium for all your game day food needs.

Anderson isn’t just serving up great food, she’s breaking boundaries as a minority business owner.

“As an African American woman and 100% business owner, it’s breaking that barrier. Even just being in Tiger Stadium is still so surreal. That alone is an accomplishment,” says Anderson.

In addition to the opening of T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe, Melissa has two cookbooks and her gumbo roux is sold in grocery stores nationwide, as well as in the Lafayette and New Orleans airports. You can always find her roux at your local Rouses Supermarkets or scoop up a jar before your next flight.

If you're looking for an authentic creole cuisine fix, there's no better place to stop by than T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe in Foster Hall.