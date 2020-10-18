Stars: 5/5
If you enjoy educational cooking shows “Chef’s Table: BBQ” is a great watch. Not only do you learn to understand the science and preparation that goes into cooking barbecue, but you find yourself appreciative for the talent and dedication these cooks have.
The show is set up in a documentary style, where they show footage of customers and the chef talking about the food and how it is prepared. I enjoy this style since it is a unique way see a food show.
Not only do they explain the chef’s life in the kitchen, but also go into detail about their personal lives. From the first episode, you go through the life of the chef and how they got there.
Director and producer Brian McGinn did a fantastic job creating a show about food that gives you goosebumps. The music, introduction and visuals go above and beyond by expressing the significance of barbecue to not only these chefs but to the eaters.
Mouthwatering images of steaming barbecued meats and dishes fill the screen to convey how unique and delicious each dish is.
Chef's Table is enjoyable due to the fact you do not have to give the show your undivided attention to understand what is going on. On top of that, you can pick and choose what episodes to watch without going in order.
Although I’m a sucker for shows about food, I can guarantee this show can be loved by all just because of how genuine the series is. This show allowed me to find a greater appreciation for not only food but the hours of work that is put in to smoking or grilling a piece of meat.
By the end of each episode the feeling of awe and gratitude comes over you no matter how much you like or dislike barbecue. You might even feel inspired to cook up some of your own barbecue, and if you're in a dorm, well you might just have to settle for the dinning hall's wing night.
To watch “Chef’s Table: BBQ” and its related shows “Chef’s Table” and “Chef’s Table: France” head to Netflix.