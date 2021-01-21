Stars: 3.5/5

The Neighbourhood stripped their former identity in order to take on the musical experience that is “Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones.” The American indie-rock band utilizes their unique music style to tell the story of Chip Chrome, a silver-painted wannabe musician with something to prove.

I was excited for this album to come out this past September, being an avid fan of The Neighbourhood since I was in middle school. I can safely say that it is not their best album in comparison to their sophomore album “Wiped Out!” from 2015 or their debut album “I Love You.” from 2013. However, the persona the band has adopted through this album shows that they have grown a lot as artists.

This futuristic-styled album proves to be one of The Neighbourhood’s more eclectic projects, mixing various genres and sounds together to create an album reminiscent of music from the '90s.

“Pretty Boy” had me hooked from the first couple of notes. The song is about having a significant other that makes you feel loved; undoubtedly being one of the most well-written songs on the album.

The third track, “Lost in Translation,” is my personal favorite. While it is an upbeat song, the lyrics about having communication issues with your significant other makes it become a downhearted ode to your lover.

The fourth track is “Devil’s Advocate,” which changes the entire pace of the album by making it feel like an emotion-ridden, pop album with just a hint of Nirvana-esque, grunge rock. Lead vocalist Jesse Rutherford is struggling to come to terms with the consequences his actions could have on himself and others in this song. The last lyric in the chorus of the song encapsulates Rutherford’s struggle of not knowing how to be able to make his own decisions without listening to criticism from others: “If a God is a dog, and a man is a fraud, then I'm a lost cause.”

“Cherry Flavoured,” the fifth track, is a breath of fresh air with enchanting vocals and another sad story detailing Rutherford’s struggle with drug use saying he “sold his soul a long time ago” to his addiction.

The next couple of tracks “BooHoo” and “Silver Lining” did not catch my attention like the previous songs had, making the near end of the album decline in ranking for me. The last two songs “Tobacco Sunrise” and “Middle of Somewhere” edged on being too repetitive and both feel like one long song that would never end.

“Chip Chrome” is a versatile yet gloomy album with sincere lyrics and powerful vocals. While it may not be The Neighbourhood’s best project yet, the songs that did impress me are worth listening to again.