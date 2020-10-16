Stars: 2/5
Paris is known for its shopping, food and sights. In "Emily in Paris," Paris is known for its rude residents and shallow views of relationships. It's a culture shock, but is it really? There are some skepticisms about if an American is displaying an accurate view of the French.
Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) moves to Paris when her boss discovered that she was pregnant. She becomes the American eyes in marketing for a French luxury company. Her colleagues are hostile to her presence because an American is in their workplace.
The show is filled with French cliches, and it's uncomfortable to try to believe that this is how people from another country act. I don't have any experience with French people, but they're mostly seen as an enemy to Emily and not co-workers.
Also, the show is unrealistic. Emily is apparently good at marketing, but we don't know if she is actually good enough to be sent to Paris. Her boss expressed that she was waiting all her life to be able to work in Paris, but the position was moved down to Emily who had less experience than her boss. There's also the fact that Emily doesn't speak French, but her boss had a master's in French.
It's not a good idea to send someone who represents your company to go to a country where they don't speak the language. It's not respectful, but the show plays it off as one of Emily's quirks. Emily's ignorance to French culture is seen as a quirk and not moments where she can learn. She is taking French classes, but in her a particular scene her attitude toward a French dish was disrespectful and annoying.
Emily gained a large following on social media during her time in Paris. However, if Emily was so good at social media, how did she end up with only 48 followers at the beginning of the show? I would've expected that she already had a following because the show makes it look like Emily is talented in her field and knows a lot about social media.
Although underneath all the shallowness, there were some moments that I appreciated.
Luc (Bruno Gouery) runs into Emily, and he apologized to her about how his colleagues were acting toward her. He does say a line that is interesting to think about. Emily expresses how much she loves to work and what she does. Luc tells her that Americans live to work, but the French work to live.
This shallow of a show does bring up the differences between us when it comes to working. We should want to work, so we can afford the things that we want to do in life, our careers shouldn't take over our lives.
Overall, the show was cringe at times, and the writing wasn't that good. It's still mindless entertainment that you can binge in one day because the episodes are 24-30 minutes long.
"Emily in Paris" doesn't display a realistic lifestyle for those who work in social media. I was entertained, but I wasn't fulfilled by this show. Emily's ignorance and the show in general was just a turn off.