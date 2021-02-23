Stars: 4/5
Ever since I was a kid, the name Britney Spears always garnered a certain look from my family that can best be described as disapproval. Whenever she would come up in discussion, her as a topic was always met with apprehension and Jim Halpert-esque stares from family members. Naturally curious, I distinctly remember asking my mother in 2008 why we never spoke of Britney Spears.
“Well, it’s because we’re related. She’s your cousin,” my mom responded. “She’s our distant cousin.”
In 1948, my great uncle, or my grandmother’s mother’s brother on my mom’s side, married a Spears which is how the relationship manifested. I have never met them nor any of my distant Spears-Chambers relations, but nevertheless, I believe that Britney Spears is genuinely cool, empowering and badass. Plus, her music is undeniably iconic. I mean, “Toxic” is a total bop. Like c’mon.
I have never personally met her nor any member of the Spears family, so being related to Britney Spears has primarily been a fun fact that I keep in my back pocket. However, after watching "Framing Britney Spears," this factoid now means more to me than it ever did before. Released as a special edition of The New York Times Presents docuseries, "Framing Britney Spears" revolves around the titular celebrity and how her conservatorship has affected her life.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with the term, a conservatorship is a court-sanctioned legal concept that allows for a guardian or protector to manage another’s financial affairs due to physical or mental limitations. In the case of Britney Jean Spears, she is a ‘conservatee’ under her father Jamie Spears who has maintained complete control over all of her finances and income since 2008.
Her net worth is estimated to be about $59 million.
The documentary offers a sobering look into the blatant sexism that arises in the media whenever a female personality is depicted as hysterical. Much like Monica Lewinsky (who serves as a parallel to Spears in the doc), she was maligned by the press in 2007 for her tabloid-level actions, such as shaving her head or beating a celebrity reporter’s truck with an umbrella, which occurred as a result of losing custody of her two children. The doc demonstrates how the media refused to look at the bigger picture by viewing her as another psycho celebrity instead of acknowledging her as a woman dealing with the plight of losing her heart and soul.
It is truly despicable journalism, which is what makes "Framing Britney Spears" such an infuriating watch. While riveting, the documentary gives viewers a crash course on her conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement surrounding it.
I personally challenge anyone and everyone to watch this and find a way to not be angered by her situation. Spears has been oppressed by her family, rather my distant family, since 2008 even though she has been shown working and recording new studio albums throughout her conservatorship. She is a 39-year-old superstar that has captured the hearts and minds of individuals around the world, but she is also a mother, fighter, philanthropist, activist, and a musical icon that has earned her the title of the “Princess of Pop.”
Does that sound like Britney Spears is a woman who needs looking after?
It shouldn’t. In fact, the documentary alleges that Spears has been fully capable of being in control of her own finances since her 2007 meltdown. The New York Times attempted to contact Britney, Jamie and other members of the Spears family for interviews, but it is unknown if they received the requests. With "Framing Britney Spears," the world is now given a comprehensive understanding of the antagonistic relationship the media has against Spears and how her own personal life has been completely twisted in 75 minutes or less. It is a compelling and enraging depiction of slander that resonated with me not only as a fan, but as family.
In conclusion, #FreeBritney and watch "Framing Britney Spears."