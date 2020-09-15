Stars: 5/5
Freeform has announced its lineup for 31 Nights of Halloween and it’s full of scary good movies for the whole family.
The annual spookfest is often ridiculed by fans. For the past couple of years it seems like Freeform could never get a complete lineup of movies to please everyone.
This time around however, they got everything right.
Not only did they continue the takeover of “Hocus Pocus,” they also included “Halloweentown” and “Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge.”
Some other series showing next month include “Twitches” and “Twitches Too,” “The Addams Family (1991)” and “Addams Family Values,” and “Scream” and “Scream 2.”
I’m personally excited for “Ghostbusters,” even though I’ve watched that movie more times than I can count, I still get excited to watch it during spooky season. The 2016 version of the hit film starring Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Leslie Jones will be making it’s Freeform debut on Oct. 24.
I’m also excited for some of my favorite classic Halloween films from my childhood to be on the schedule again like “Caspar (1995),” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Monsters Inc.” and “Corpse Bride.” “Beetlejuice” is another favorite of mine that made the cut.
I personally think Freeform did a great job with the schedule this year. I think many people agree, being that I haven’t seen the comment section of a 31 Nights Of Halloween schedule post this calm in years.
Of course, there aren’t any of your full on scary movies, but that makes sense because Freeform is a family friendly network. Besides, so many other networks keep the “Halloween” series running and similar things like it all month long, so you’ll get the best of both worlds in the end.
They have a good mix of actual children movies, including some many of us grew up with, and more spooky movies for all ages.
The best part is, the complete schedule gives us even more great movies to catch.I would definitely recommend looking at the complete schedule up on Freeform’s website because there’s a lot of extra movies I’m sure people have been requesting.
Movies like “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (I know my Tik Tok users are thinking about him don’t lie), “Matilda,” and “Jumanji” appear on the full schedule. Of course, as always some people we’re still upset with some classics missing from the mix, like “Scooby-Doo,” “Coraline,” and “Monster House.”
I understand people's frustration being that those are some of my favorite movies as well, but I’m guessing Freeform chose their battles regarding what they would pay the rights for.
It pretty much seems determined that we won’t have a normal spooky season this year which is extremely upsetting. Even though it sucks we can’t do what we normally do, like experiencing the horrors of Tigerland, it’s important to continue to social distance and wear face masks.
This is the perfect time to take advantage of 31 Nights Of Halloween and have a movie night in at home. To look at the full 31 Nights Of Halloween schedule click here https://www.freeform.com/news/recaps-and-news/31-nights-of-halloween-schedule.