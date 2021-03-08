Stars: 4/5
With Netflix adding season 3 of NBC’s hit series "Good Girls" to their queue in early February, the show gained more success entering the top 10 list almost instantly. The three undercover urban mothers make their appearances and face their battles with our favorite gang leader Rio (Manny Montana), spoiler: he’s not dead, once again for 11 more episodes.
The infamous trio Beth (Christina Hendricks), Annie (Mae Whitman) and Ruby (Retta) get right down to work in the very first episode. The counterfeit game is still on and Beth still holds her guilt, and of course, fear. The second season ended with gunshots, but we all know Rio can’t leave us just yet. The tension is still hot and heavy throughout season 3, and it gets even more intense with the FBI hot on their trail. Unexpected guests make their re-appearances, which is adequate reasoning for a star deduction, but the girls get rid of them for good this time (or so we hope).
The husbands/hot therapists and ex-husband (oh, Annie) also play even bigger roles in this season. Dean (Matthew Lillard) still gets on my nerves, and Stan (Reno Wilson) works at a strip club now? The girls face yet another life-or-death situation, this time due to Dean’s pair of scissors, and we witness one of the most unfortunate and heartbreaking murders in the back of Rio’s van. Stan starts to dabble in the crime convict game as well when he starts aiding in heists with the strippers, which is not sitting so well with me (or Ruby). However, he follows the code of doing it to aid his family, but his attitude really starts to go downhill the more he does it. I miss the sweet, lovely Stan who was free from the shackles of illegal business. Sara (Lidya Jewett) also takes after her father’s sassiness, and her change of character is extremely heartwarming, but her parents get quite the shock when she invites a certain couple over for dinner.
While on the topic of kids, my favorite child Ben (Isaiah Stannard) is still funny and adorable, nothing changed there. His relationship with Annie still brings me so much joy, and he still looks out for his mom in the best ways. Five out of five just for them.
Overall, we have kidnapped birds singing Frere Jacques in the elevators, way too many hit men being hired (shoutout to guest star Andrew McCarthy), and FBI agents getting their nails done.
Season three was quite a rollercoaster but lived up to my expectations. The newest season recently had its premiere on March 7th on NBC so for anyone that has not checked out this intense group of hilarious mothers and their crime adventures with their hot gang leader, you better start catching up.