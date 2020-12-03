Stars: 4.5/5
Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 has been somewhat reflective of the world’s 2020. At the beginning of the year, Megan could do no wrong. Having Beyoncé featured on a song is all the evidence needed to substantiate that claim. Then, tragedy struck Megan like it did for so many of us.
Everyone was swiftly reminded of how deep misogyny is ingrained in rap after Megan was shot. Her actions were criticized heavily regardless of which way she moved. Megan released her debut album “Good News” on Nov. 20, setting her fans and herself up for a hot girl winter after a tough year.
It is important to set the tone on the first song of the album and Megan was well aware of that. “Shots Fired” is a diss track aimed at the man who shot her. She makes a point by never mentioning her shooter’s name while rapping over The Notorious BIG’s famous “Who Shot Ya” instrumental. “Keep it pimpin' always, actions do the talking. I know you want the clout so I ain’t saying y’all name.” Megan does not hold back while also proving she has top-tier bars.
“Circles” is club music. A song that you rap to your friends at the club while pointing at them. This head-bopper is an entirely different vibe than the first track.
Megan teams up with the City Girls on “Do It On The Tip” to create the bad girl Avengers. This track speaks to Megan’s ability to make music anyone can enjoy whether you can relate to it personally or not. She makes some of the most acoustically-digestible music in the rap game at the moment.
Track six and seven include two of the most respected musicians, Lil Durk and SZA. Hearing Durk and Megan go back to back is something I did not know I needed but I am glad I have it. Durk lends a classic durkio verse to “Movie” and Megan’s verse feels a lot more smug than usual to match Durk’s flow. SZA comes out from her Frank Ocean like burrowing to open and close out the track “Freaky Girls." SZA’s serenading vocals were solely missed by her fans which Megan’s fans could relate to.
“Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody.” Enough said.
My island blood began rushing as soon as I heard Popcaan’s voice sliding over DJ Mustard’s beat on “Intercourse.” Megan showcased her ability to ride the beat in a smooth manner and did so elegantly.
“Don’t Rock Me To Sleep” can be considered what some people know as department store music. While this song did not wow me, it could be foreshadowing an expanded future range. This song feels a lot like a pop or R&B song, but she impressively maintains her lyrical style while changing up her flow. The next song “Outside” has a similar mood, but it feels much more like a Megan song which explains her command over it. This is a windows down, volume up song.
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé is all that needs to be said for the already released “Savage Remix.”
The heavy, thumping bass in “Girls in the Hood” has the kind of beat that Megan was made to rap over. Although it is impossible to top the original “Boys in the Hood,” Megan's gritty and unapologetic rapping style is more than enough to call this modern rendition a success.
Projects need a valid closing song and Young Thug appears on the final song “Don’t Stop.”
“Good News” is a sturdy project and very impressive for a debut album. Megan wrapped up a year filled with adversity with a versatile album. I would have liked to see Megan push the boundaries of her flow more on this album, but I am not disappointed given the quality of this project. Megan Thee Stallion has successfully silenced her critics who did not think she deserved to be rapper of the year by GQ.