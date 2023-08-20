A24’s newest horror movie shows what happens when you mess with the other side.
“Talk to Me” follows Mia, a high schooler who is still trying to grasp the loss of her mother. Her friends Hayley and Joss have been going around playing with a cremated hand that allows them to talk to the dead, connecting their world to the other side.
Mia starts seeing her mother the more she talks to the other side, but the more she opens to the other side, evil starts to take over more and more.
The movie was directed by Danny and Michael Philippou. The brothers started out making YouTube videos and now have their first film out in theaters.
The casting for the movie was great. Everyone played their roles to perfection from Mia played by Sophie Wilde, to her best friend Jade played by Alexandra Jensen, even to Miranda Otto who played her mom Sue.
My big criticism of the movie was that I didn't think it was scary, jump-scare wise. Now this isn’t a bad thing.
Scary movies are not all about jump-scares. Sometimes you walk out feeling uneasy and disturbed from what you saw. I can say that "Talk to Me" left me feeling like that.
The production of the film was awesome, especially for it being their first film.
The shots of each one of them being possessed were amazing. Changing camera angles really changed the entire shot.
The most disturbing parts of the movie included not only Mia, but the character Riley played by Joe Bird.
Riley was practically a brother to Mia, and seeing him get entagled in what she was messing with made it more disheartening.
The scenes of Riley were disturbing. Moments felt so real at times that I felt uncomfortable.
One scene alone made the movie all the more horrifying: when Mia sees the underworld. The mix of production and sound used was phenomenal. There hasn’t been a horror movie that made me feel like that since "Hereditary," so I was pleasantly surprised by how well the scene was directed and shot to give it that eerie, unsettling feeling.
While "Talk to Me" may not be every horror fan's cup-of-tea, it was a standout for one of the best horror films of the year for me. Seeing what the Philippou brothers were able to do and even announcing a sequel to the first one, I am excited to see what they have in store for the future.
Rank: 7.5/10