I can’t remember the last time I’ve hard-core binge watched a series the way I did with “Bridgerton.” It’s the Jane Austin version of “Gossip Girl” and I’m here for it. You know that certain feeling you get during the last episode of your favorite series? Well, that same feeling came as early as episode three and managed to stay and be just as intense up until the end.
This elegant series was inspired by Julia Quinn’s romance novels. The scene is set inside the competitive marriage market during 19th century England which, of course, seeps with scandal. A modern take on this extremely uptight culture creates a whirlwind of emotions while viewers watch the works of such outdated values.
Shonda Rhimes, the producer, also created “Greys Anatomy,” “Private Practice” and “Scandal.” Released on Christmas day, Netflix’s “Bridgerton'' stands out from other period pieces. The desirable Duke is Black while his dainty lady is White. The interacial love of the King and Queen was explained to have eliminated racism within their time.
Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter played by Phoebe Dynevor, enters the marriage market as the most desirable woman of the season. She longs for a marriage of love, but her older brother scares her many suitors away with disapproval. The Duke, played by Regé-Jean Page, is a (with lack of a better word) handsome man riddled with a vow to deceive his father by ending the family name. The Duke and Daphne fall in love during their drawn-out scheme and scandal forces them to marry.
The story moves from shy glances in the ballroom to steamy sex scenes in the stairway. A single kiss could destroy the reputation of an entire family and Lady Whistledown, played by Julie Andrews, the town’s gossip girl, shows no mercy with her creative writing skills.
Even though the story does mainly focus on Daphne and The Duke, I couldn't help but empathize with her younger sister Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie. While the entire town was consumed in their own love lives, she could not be less interested in marrying. She was meant to join her sister in the marriage market but pushes it aside to focus on her studies. Eloise does not wish to follow the stigma of depending on a husband for a comfortable life. Daphne's story may be the main event, but I do feel that her sister’s witty remarks were crucial to the show and added something special.
Something also special about the show is its soundtrack.
The creators turned to music performed by classical string instruments, and the soundtrack for the show hit No. 1 on the Classical Albums chart this month. Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” covered some of the show’s most explicit scenes.
With it being one of Netflix's most streamed shows for almost over a month now, it's safe to say the show has many fans. These fans have taken to social media to share their love for the show. “Bridgerton” has created inspiration behind Tik Tok trends to comically show how the times have evolved. Fans are seen engaging in the “Bridgerton Musical'' while drinking from teacups. The series also seems to have influenced the market for corsets.
Will we be granted a second season? Producer Chris Van Duson hinted there may be more to come as many siblings of the Bridgerton family have yet to be married. Although, main character Phoebe Dynevor revealed worries regarding filming Season 2 under COVID restrictions.