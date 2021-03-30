Stars: 3/5
Justin Bieber is back, and he is revamping the music industry with his new album 'Justice' released on March 19. 'Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)' was released soon after on March 26. This is the sixth album from Bieber and includes a wave of new hits while featuring a number of well-known artists such as Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert and even Tori Kelly.
Bieber includes 16 tracks and experiments with different genres throughout most of the songs. The albums can be found on Spotify and Apple Music and there's an entire visualizer production of each track on YouTube.
The album starts with a snippet included in “2 Much” from Martin Luther King, Jr. that says, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” which is a pretty powerful quote.
It’s obvious to assume that this was the inspiration for the title of the album, however Bieber mentions to Vogue Magazine that his name actually means “justice so there’s that.” Still, it doesn’t really rub me (and a good amount of critics) the right way to see a white male using racial inequality and discrimination to enhance an album about love and sex, but go off Justin.
The album starts pretty mild with an “afternoon driving vibes” track featuring Khalid called “As I Am," calming acoustics that showcase Bieber’s vocals with “Off My Face” and the radio’s favorite song “Holy” which landed at No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100 at debut.
After the MLK Interlude that was inserted and personally seemed very out of place, the album takes a huge shift with the pop-synth banger “Die For You” featuring Dominic Fike who has collaborated with artists such as Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract and Halsey. This track was a personal favorite because of the addictive, new wave beat and is still on repeat.
The album’s shift regresses to Bieber’s “popstar” roots with songs that clearly identify in the American pop genre to the core. The genre was experimented with in songs like “Hold On" and “Somebody” with more synth and lots of bass drops, and “Love You Different” with tropical house and Afropop inspiration. Bieber even added some electric guitar sounds at the end of “There She Go” found on the deluxe edition, which was kind of shocking.
Another favorite of mine, which was limited in this album, is “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. The lyrics are super fun and fit really well with the pop-R&B genre. It's another “afternoon driving vibes” track, which is actually showcased in the music video that premiered on March 18. The song became Bieber’s seventh number one hit on Billboard.
“Loved By You” was another acceptable song that gave relatable lyrics and an extremely catchy chorus. “Wish You Would” with its acoustic R&B sound and “Know No Better” featuring DaBaby are also tied for the “best of the deluxe tracks” title.
The album mellows out with “Anyone” and “Lonely” featuring benny blanco who Bieber has worked with in previous tracks such as “Love Yourself” on “Purpose” back in 2015. Both recent singles reached top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Tori Kelly gives a refreshing ending to "Triple Chucks Deluxe" with her feature on “Name.”
It was very obvious that the featuring artists really carried the majority of this album. It was a good attempt tactic on Bieber’s part considering his experimentation with genres throughout. I think Bieber himself could not pull off some of these songs without the added flavor, but it was an overall fun listen.