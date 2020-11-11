Stars: 4/5
Little Mix has escaped the reign of Syco, the same record label that pushed out top boybands of the 2010s, One Direction and CNCO. Now, Little Mix is back with new album “Confetti” released under both RCA and Colombia Records.
Little Mix is underrated in America, no doubt. We need a girl group like them. Their music is refreshing lyrically and vocally compared to their competitors in the music industry.
However, the last album I truly adored by Little Mix was their third album, “Get Weird.” Ever since then, it has been a series of picking and choosing songs from both “Glory Days” and “LM5.” The last two albums have been an odd series of tug of war across their boring choruses, struggling marketing attempts to break into America and establishing their mature image.
That being said, I liked their new album. “Confetti” distinguishes this group as one of the most overlooked in pop music. Little Mix can covey a body-positive, self-love theme without being corny, which they have in their earlier albums. There is not a pitch of cringe here.
I did not like “Break Up Song” as an opener. Excuse my bias, but I am exhausted from the ‘80s surge that pop artists had in 2020. It does its job, but it is not an attention grabber or establishes the album.
Thank God, “Holiday” is not a Christmas song. Ever since Liam Payne’s debut album, I’m obnoxiously annoyed at the thought of a Christmas song on an album that is not a Christmas album. Instead, it is the opposite, with the song making you feel like you are on a summer vacation on the beach.
I want to hate “Sweet Melody” just because of the refrain. The “doo-doo-doo”s don’t do it for me, but the playful use of extended metaphors and production made me love the track.
They say that the shortest songs are the best. “Confetti” embodies the album and is the right choice for the title track.
Something in the “Happiness” chorus reminds me of Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry.” Anyway, “Happiness” enters into the 2020’s self-love songs category. Lyrically it stands out, but it is another upbeat song in an album full of upbeat songs.
The first thought that popped into my head while listening to “Not a Pop Song” was, Is this a Simon Cowell diss track? It’s so cheeky. Little Mix rejects the typical pop elements, such as “a party song ‘bout drinks and drugs" and singing “about fallin’ in love.”
I wanted this song to be the album opener. It sets this record. They escaped the bubblegum pop label of Syco and have the freedom they wanted for years.
“Nothing But My Feelings” showcases Little Mix's writing ability by revealing the girls' point of view of a hookup and is one of their empowering songs. If Power and Salute had a child, “Gloves Up” would be it. It brings out the nostalgia for sure for long time fans of the girl group. The feeling of being happy for an ex captures “A Mess (Happy 4 U)." Sonically, this sounds like a typical Little Mix empowerment song, but it is far from it. I love the irony.
“My Love Won’t Let You Down” sounds like a homemade ballad produced by a group of friends in their bedroom. The production is simplistic, and the girls’ harmonies take over.
Sung in the girls’ lower register and accompanied by a dark production, “Rendezvous” reveals a different Little Mix. We were not going to get this with Syco. This song is the perfect balance of sensuality, darkness, a Michael Bublé sample, and moodiness suited just for Little Mix.
The late ‘90s-early-2000s boyband beat stole my wig and did not come back in time for the end of this album. “If You Want My Love,” is a surprising gem, and it should not be one of the last songs on the album.
I forgot how to “Breathe” after realizing that Little Mix sampled Harry Styles’ iconic “Hey” from his tour. To close the energetic album, "Breathe" tells the story of how one feels after going through heartbreak. It also is the most R&B Little Mix has given the listener so far. I believe this is giving a hint at their next era, which might be more R&B influenced.
Overall, there is not a linear story with this album, only scattered themes of heartbreak, female empowerment, sex positivity and self-love. This album was a substantial step into pushing the girl group into an authentic, carefree sound. After one listen, the songs do not stick out, but they grow as individuals. Little Mix explores each members' vocal ability and storytelling skills. No member or person is left behind in Little Mix’s discography.