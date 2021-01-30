Stars: 4.5/5

There is music that moves you physically, and music that moves you emotionally. Best described as a story of being Black in America, Lo Village manages to capture both movements on their new EP “Lost In America.”

If you are like me, this is your first time hearing about Lo Village. Each member of the trio from Maryland brings their own style to the group. Artists Kane and Tyler trade verses with Ama’s vocals bringing a different element forward. An interesting combination of elements from funk, soul and rap make for intriguing sounds and this EP contains exactly that.

“Sick” is the first song on the EP. This track does a good job of setting the mood for the rest of the project, which is capturing the current state of being Black in America. It begins with overlapping vocals from Kane and Ama acting as a cry for help. Ama continues on her own, singing what is on the minds of many. People are unhappy and want change but are rightfully exhausted of the fight. Still people must “stand for something or fall for lies you can’t explain,” Ama sings. Tyler and Kane both contribute short verses documenting Black struggles in America. The melancholy beat is strong with groovy funk elements. Both rappers do a good job matching their bars with the drum pattern.

A more upbeat and quicker beat accompany the second song “Terry Crews.” Lo Village told genius.com that this song is about how “fame, money, and clout don’t serve as an excuse to detach from your roots.” By now, you begin to respect the vocals of each group member including the rappers. The number of sounds in the background makes for a more interesting listen without sounding cluttered. Almost a minute longer than the opening song, this track has the same setup with the addition of an outro. The beat cuts off after the second rap verse and then Ama sings the final verse. A pump fake on a much smaller scale, but similar to that of “In the Sanctuary” by Kurt Carr.

“Knee in my back I cannot breathe but I’m still living” Kane raps after Ama sings the chorus. The fourth track is rightfully named “Lost in America.” It details some of the history of Black people in America and the implications it has on the Black community in the present day. Despite the lyrics, darkness cannot use be used to characterize this song. Intimate is the correct way to describe this track. The beat presents trap instrumentation during the rap verses and the articulation is precise.

Ama starts the next song with a skit sounding monoluge about being Black in America. Lo Village makes it clear that this EP has a theme, and they intend to stick to it. The intro is a relevant and accurate one that you just have to hear for yourself. I appreciate them switching up the structure for this track. This is the first time Ama does not sing. As a result, Kane and Tyler have longer verses and both rappers use this time to flex their talent. While wordplay is not extinct in rap music, we do not often see it used extensively in songs, but the two lyricists showed out here. A snippet from Fred Hampton’s “I am a Revoltionary” is the fitting ending to this song.

Another snippet, this one from Stokely Carmicheal in 1968, starts the fifth and final song “Out the Window.” This is the most emotional track on this album. Just in case you are incapable of how genuine this is,Tyler informs you. “This not just music it got paintings attached,” he raps, before telling of the personal tragedies he experienced. Regardless of who leaves them in life, the group promises to stand firm in the face of all that works against them. The lyrics are true which makes them gloomy. The fact that I still want to dance to it is telling of the group’s musical ability and is somewhat related to the experience of being Black.

Nothing about these five songs is out of touch. This music is real and raw, leaving nothing about the Black experience obscured or toned down. Often, we see watered down versions in media, so it is refreshing to see that authenticity. Lo Village has development ahead of them in the form of strong structure and diversifying sounds. These are things that can be worked on unlike passion and originality which these three have in abundance. I look forward to hearing more of what Lo Village has to say.