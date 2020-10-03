Stars: 5/5
"The Social Network" showed the beginning of Facebook and its creator Mark Zuckerberg. A lot has changed with social media over the past 10 years, but Zuckerberg's legal issues still haven't changed. It's amazing to see how a site created to rate Harvard women turned into one of the sites dealing with major issues like collecting private data.
David Fincher's work on this movie is still amazing to see after 10 years. It's still fresh and relevant today, but the film only scratched the surface of what Facebook turned out to be. It's funny to see how this site was mainly used by college students across the nation, but it's now being dominated by parents, uncles, aunts and grandparents.
Jesse Eisenberg's performance has to be the best one in the film, and there are a lot of good performances. He perfectly acted out about some assumptions about Zuckerburg. Zuckerburg was smart, ambitious and dedicated, but he was also pretentious, cunning and greedy.
Audiences will automatically see the type of person Zuckerburg was in the first scene. Eisenberg truly mastered this role, and I can't see anyone else amounting to the same level that Eisenberg was on.
Don't get me started on the score. Well, I'm going to start anyway.
The score was fantastic from the beginning to the end, and it complemented the cinematography so well. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross has to be the one of the greatest film composers of this time.
Their industrial sound mixes so well with the technological forces in this film. Creating a website and going public with it is no easy job, but the score complements these scenes so well.
The movie was crisp and neat. The dialogue was intriguing in this movie, and it's my favorite aspect of the film. The discussions going on kept me hooked and focused. The film does go back and forth between Zuckerberg's lawsuit and before the lawsuit. It's amazing how drastic things turned out for the 19-year-old Harvard student.
The movie isn't absolutely 100 percent true, but there are still some insight of the giant that Zuckerberg would become. The audience will see that it was disturbing how Zuckerberg created a site to rate women, but that's just the beginning of the long journey of Facebook.
It's a lesson to be learned that there are people who make great things, but they can use it for the wrong reasons. The idea of connecting Harvard students to basically show off to other students was amazing, but the monster that it is today tells a different story.
I appreciate this film, and it's an interesting reminder about how much social media is ingrained in our lives. It's also a reminder of who these creators are. Some may praise them and some may not. We can't deny that Facebook has an impact even if you don't use it.
But, it's also a reminder to be cautious. These new social media sites do bring some good, but the bad can come quickly. Privacy is a main concern that some people should have, and we're not caught up with what kind of beast that social media can become.
Zuckerberg couldn't have predicted this, but it's happening. Looking back "The Social Network" shows how much the country changed and how social media formed it. It's a look into the past to see how much it changed us in the present.