Stars: 4/5
Science fiction is a genre where fans can be taken on an adventure through space and time. In "Lovecraft Country," viewers will be taken on an adventure in '50s America with Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) and his family.
The show goes through different controversial topics such as racism, feminism, sexuality, war and interestingly enough vampire monsters. The show plays out these topics well with its sci-fi genre.
Audience will learn about H.P. Lovecraft, infamous horror writer known to be extremely racist. However, the show is based off of Matt Ruff's book "Lovecraft Country" where the villains of Lovecraft's racist stories are now the heroes.
The show also gives nods to famous sci-fi and horror stories like "Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr.Hyde", "The War of the Worlds", "Dracula" and many more. The show also references real life events like the Tulsa Massacre, murder of Emmett Till and the presence sundown towns.
"Lovecraft Country" has an amazing cast who excels in each episode. It was a well done job on their part, but I still think the show falls flat in a few ways.
Atticus and Leti (Jurnee Smollett) are basically the main characters in the show, but I think their character development wasn't that good. Their relationship seemed really on and off and rushed.
Also, I do like Atticus and Leti, but the side characters have better stories than they do. I enjoyed characters like Ruby Baptiste (Wunmi Mosaku) and Hippolyta Freeman (Aunjanue Ellis). Both of them have an episode for themselves, but the show wasn't revolved around them, but sometimes I wished it was.
I enjoyed Hippolyta's episode the most. They wrote her character so well that she has to be one of my favorite fictional characters. The episode was intimate, wholesome and life-changing for her and it made me love her character even more.
The ending seemed like it was all over the place. I think the show set up the ending where everyone's stories can come together, but it just didn't work. It felt anti-climatic and not consistent. I liked the pilot episode more than the season finale.
Despite all of that, this show still isn't bad. It's worth the watch and I'm looking forward to another season if there's going to be one. The topics that I mentioned were also expressed in a different and interesting way.
The show does an interesting take on the American horrors of the past. It was cool how they tied in issues with famous horror stories and mixed it in with real life events.
"Lovecraft Country" is another hit by HBO, but it still has its faults. If there is a second season, I will be tuning in to see it.