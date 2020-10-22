Stars: 4/5
Returning to the screen with a level of heat that only the devil can bring, “Lucifer” unfolds more of its storyline and reveals the most eminent of characters.
Focused on bringing balance back to the underworld, Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis) returned to hell at the end of season four after there was an uprising of demons on Earth. The remainder of his counterparts, including his detective love interest, Chloe Decker (played by Lauren German), are left topside, continuing life without him.
Reluctant to return to Earth because of his obligations as the prince of darkness, Lucifer’s twin brother Micheal, also played by Ellis, graces us with his presence while raising all types of hell. Pun very much intended.
Charting through Micheal’s deranged plans to manipulate Lucifer in whatever way that he can, Lucifer finds himself in a plethora of conundrums. These conundrums are rooted in half-truths and omissions that Micheal has revealed, attempting to turn Lucifier's most trusted allies against him, including Decker.
Through keen detective work, Lucifer is able to sift through a majority of the excrement thrown his way, landing him in an ultimate battle between himself and Micheal, subsequently ending in the cliffhanger or all cliffhangers.
“Lucifer” always delivers on the drama, comedy and, my personal favorite, the love, or in this case the tension surrounding the building romance between Lucifer and Decker.
Waiting for the storyline to expand from the previous seasons, this newest selection of episodes that dropped for season six has taken quite the turn with the introduction of Micheal, Lucifer’s brother. While Michael is a natural component of the storyline given Lucifer is a fallen angel from heaven, I’m not quite sure I am in love with his character.
In addition to his conniving attributes, Michael’s character is more annoying than anything. However, with the recent reveal of the show's newest character, I’m intrigued to see how both characters help the storyline unfold.
Apart from the Michael drama, there’s also the suspense surrounding Lucifer and Decker, who is referred to by Lucifer as “detective” instead of her own name. From season one, their relationship has been a whirlwind of emotions, blowing hot and cold with each revelation of truth, spanning from Lucifer’s devil face to Decker being “God’s gift” to Lucifer.
Finally sealing the deal on the intimate side of their relationship, the encounter is one that is riddled with subsequent issues, leaving Decker questioning whether the release of that tension has only led to what appears to be Lucifer distancing himself from her emotionally.
More episodes to the season are noted to come out soon, although no specific date has been provided. I’m eager to see what happens next in this series as it quickly became one of my favorites over the past year, and I truly enjoy watching it.
Unsatisfied with the miniscule amount of episodes released by Netflix, I might just have my own little movie night and watch the latest season again. I am accepting the thank you's in advance because I know you’re going to enjoy it, so you’re welcome.