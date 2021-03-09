Madison Beer’s debut album “Life Support” is finally here, and it was worth the wait.
Beer has been teasing songs off of this album for a while now, and I was saving the snippets on my phone and just listening to the short clips over and over again. That’s how much I loved the songs and they hadn’t even come out yet.
When “Selfish” officially dropped, I knew this album was going to be something special. Beer released “Stained Glass,” “Baby” and “BOYSHIT” before the full album dropped at the end of February. I love all of these tracks, but I was waiting on “Default” and “Effortlessly,” and boy was I not disappointed. Beautiful melodies and impactful lyrics are heard throughout the album, but these two songs are amazing.
Beer had shared other snippets of songs before the full album dropped. I had heard parts of “Stay Numb And Carry On” and “Everything Happens For A Reason,” but hearing the full version of these tracks made me love them even more.
I could go on and on about how much I love this album, and just when I thought it couldn’t get any better, Beer announced the “Life Support” concert event.
I’ve been waiting for this album for over a year, so when Madison shared she would be performing the album live in “Madison Beer presents: Life Support in Concert,” I had to see it for myself.
I can't explain how much I miss concerts and live music. Virtual concerts give us an opportunity to feel like we’re back in the arena with our favorite artists again, just in a different way.
Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and many more artists have been putting on virtual shows, and due to the pandemic, it seems like this trend is here to stay. Nothing beats a real live show, but I like how artists can get creative and focus on telling a story visually with virtual shows.
This was the first time Beer performed many of the songs on her album, so I didn’t know what to expect, but spoiler alert: I loved every minute of it.
The show started with the album introduction “The Beginning,” and the camera panning to Beer singing on stage. We hear the live band of women play awesome transitions and see close ups of them throughout the show.
The transitions between each song made the show even better, with Beer starting off with “Good In Goodbye,” “Stay Numb And Carry On” and “Stained Glass.”
There were colorful lights and smoke, but the focus was on Beer the whole time as she mesmerized the audience song after song. Her vocals have improved a lot over the years, and she sounded amazing during this show.
I love this album because it somehow encapsulates how I’m feeling while including all of my favorite genres and sounds. A pop-rock influence with retro vibes and out-of-this-world sounds makes for one good album.
I felt like it was Madison Beer’s world and I was just watching her perform in it. We then hear “Sour Times” and “Follow The White Rabbit,” which I now love even more after hearing them live.
Beer switches out the guitars and drums for strings as she sings “Homesick,” “Default,” “Effortlessly” and “Selfish,” all personal favorites of mine.
She then goes back to her rockstar ways to perform her single “BOYSHIT.” The live version of this song just single-handedly saved pop. Speaking of songs that save pop, “Baby” followed the song.
The show wrapped up with Beer singing “Emotional Bruises” and “Everything Happens For A Reason.”
For the finale we see Beer go to her studio and sit in front of a TV and flip through channels while the last song from the album “Channel Surfing/The End” is playing. The singer has tears in her eyes and smiles, grabs the mic and says the lyrics “thank you so much” into the camera and turns us off.
The live show was all I could ask for and more just like the album. There were breathtaking visuals, amazing vocals and stunning outfits. Beer was energetic, fun and mesmerizing throughout the show and you'd best believe I was in my room singing my little heart out to every song.
This album is an incredible debut, and this is just the start for Madison Beer. She’s already started working on her new music, and I cannot wait to hear it. Thankfully, I have 17 amazing new songs from the artist to replay and obsess over until then.