Stars: 4/5
Mario Judah became a viral star upon releasing "Die Very Rough." Judah wanted to create a rock star persona in his music with his singing voice. The music video was spread all over Twitter and reached over 15 million views on YouTube.
Judah came to fame during the anticipation of Playboi Carti's new album "Whole Lotta Red." Fans waited patiently for the release, but it did not come. As a response, Judah released his own "Whole Lotta Red" EP. Judah stated that he is a big Carti fan and wanted the new album.
Carti's album did come out on Dec. 25, but, to some, it was a complete bust. I was one of those people. After I listened to Carti's album, I listened to Judah's, which I loved more.
Judah's production is phenomenal and fresh. You can tell from just the first song that Judah is a big fan of Carti. The flows are the same, and Judah's beats go well with it. It's all good and head-bumping fun.
Judah created this EP on his own, and it's different from his song that made him go viral, but it shows how versatile he is and showcases his talent.
"Bean & Lean" is one of my favorites on the EP, but the real star of the show is "Bih Yah." It is easily the best song on the EP. "Bih Yah" was on repeat for me for a long time, and the music video even reached over 6 million views on YouTube.
Hear me out, I understand that Carti was going for a new sound in his new album. It fell flat, but he can still improve. Judah's EP is for those who wanted to hear new songs but with the old Carti sound. Judah was successful at doing that because he is a mega fan himself.
The EP catches your attention and never loses it. I don't want to listen to a 24-song album. Judah's "Whole Lotta Red" is shorter, and I'd much rather that than listen to an album where I disliked half the songs.
Judah is a talented new artist on the scene. He is not in the likes of Lil Pump and other one-hit wonders. He has a passion and love for hip hop, and I love that he is different.
We do have a taste of what Judah can put out there, but it is still too early to see if that viral stardom is going to last.