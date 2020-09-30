Stars: 5/5
Miley Cyrus always surprises us with any era she decides to come up with, but her current work might be her best yet.
If you’ve been with her since the Hannah Montana days, you know she’s gone through a lot of change. Once again, like Hannah Montana, Cyrus is sporting blonde locks now cut into a mullet like the one her father made famous. Now, Cyrus is venturing into the rock scene, and her recent cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” has me wishing she would’ve done it a whole lot sooner.
This cover first started to get popular after she performed the song at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. Ever since her performance, it’s like I heard this cover everywhere. I first heard it by watching a short clip from the festival on Twitter. In true Miley Cyrus fashion, she owned the stage and completely took me by surprise with her vocals.
The original song by Blondie is more subdued in its vocals with Debbie Harry singing with a higher voice than Cyrus. It’s pretty hard to take on a song as iconic as “Heart of Glass,” but I think Cyrus’ cover might be one of those that could be favored over the original.
Ever since the original performance, this cover has blown up on YouTube and on TikTok. Cyrus teased fans on Sunday by tweeting some cover art for the song with the caption, “Should I drop Heart of Glass on Streaming?!” She came through with her promise on Tuesday after fans begged for the release. The cover is now available on all major streaming services. Even Debbie Harry of Blondie called the cover “divine.”
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the former Disney star cover classic rock. Miley has also covered songs by Led Zeppelin such as “Black Dog” and “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You.” Do yourself a big favor and watch those performances on YouTube if you haven’t seen them before. She even covered Hall & Oats’ hit “Maneater” on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Cyrus didn’t disappoint on this song either with her slow take on the ‘80s classic.
I feel like lately I’ve been hyping up all of the stuff I’ve been reviewing, but this cover is no exception. If I could give it more than five stars, I would. As soon as I saw that Cyrus released it on Spotify, I added it to my playlist of all my current favorite music. Miley Cyrus has powerful vocals that were made for rock. With her recent single “Midnight Sky” and her classic rock covers, Cyrus has proved to be a rock ‘n’ roll queen in 2020. I would love to see her release an album of all of these covers or an original rock album. Either way, I don’t think I want this rock era to end.