Stars: 5/5

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Miley Cyrus is the epitome of a modern-day rock star. She exudes coolness and has an intimidating swagger that sets her apart from any other singer right now.

Cyrus did a 17-minute concert for the Final Four of NCAA's March Madness. She performed seven songs with four being rock covers, in true Miley Cyrus fashion.

I knew from the start of this mini concert that it was going to be iconic. It begins with a giant stage with screens flashing "MILEY." The camera then pans to Cyrus' dressing room where she emerges in all black adorning sunglasses inside. She takes confident strides all the way to the stage and the camera follows her every move.

As she gets to the stage, you begin to hear clips from Queen songs. Yes, Miley Cyrus covers Queen, and I think it would make Freddie Mercury proud. The set starts with a small cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You" followed by their other hit "Don't Stop Me Now." I never thought Cyrus should cover Queen songs, but now I want to hear more.

After these two covers, Cyrus launches into her classic "We Can't Stop." I love when Cyrus plays her old songs in this new era because she somehow brings rock realness to her previously pop-driven songs. Later in the set, Cyrus does it again with a built-up version of "Wrecking Ball."

Cyrus also performed her version of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" which blew up in 2020. She even covered Stevie Nicks in her set when she sang both parts of the "Edge of Midnight" remix to her song "Midnight Sky."

My favorite part of this concert was her cover of The Guess Who's "American Woman." Like most songs Cyrus covers, I never saw it coming but it fits her so well. She screamed out the lyrics to this 1970 hit with the most perfect gravely rasp that made me fully believe she was meant to be a '70s rocker.

As I always say, Cyrus has some crazy talent, and her rock era is the best thing since her Hannah Montana era. This concert was flawless, which doesn't surprise me. Cyrus is so entertaining on stage and her rock persona is everything I want to be. I didn't even watch basketball for March Madness, but I'd sit through hundreds of games if it meant I got to see Cyrus perform this concert live.

See the full performance by Cyrus here.