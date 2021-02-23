Stars: 5/5

Miley Cyrus is back at it again with big rock star energy though she's performing in the tiniest of spaces. Cyrus' Tiny Desk (Home) Concert once again proves her amazing rock vocal abilities.

NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts look a little different right now due to the pandemic. Instead of the little crowded office that musicians usually perform in, NPR has introduced Tiny Desk Concerts from home.

"The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space," NPR music stated in the description of the concert video.

This Tiny Desk (Home) Concert features Cyrus in a crammed teen bedroom as she belts out songs on a small pink silk bed. Cyrus may be performing a small concert, but her presence is as big as ever. Continuing with her new rock star persona, Cyrus is decked out in faux fur with huge sunglasses and a ring adorning every finger.

Cyrus only sang three songs, but her selection of tunes was absolutely killer. She picked two songs from her newest album: "Golden G-String" and "Prisoner." Even with the small space she had, Cyrus really captivated the small room. I loved her choices of songs from "Plastic Hearts," but what really blew me away was her cover choice.

Cyrus has been doing rock covers even before she moved into the era and somehow her voice is perfect for all of them. In this Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, Cyrus picked a wild card for her cover and I think I love it more than when she covered "Heart of Glass."

Cyrus opened the small show with Mazzy Star's 1993 song "Fade Into You." I never expected Cyrus to cover this 90's indie, alternative song, but I'm so glad she did. Her voice on this cover is a literal dream. I always thought Cyrus would have thrived in the time of '70s rock 'n' roll, but maybe she really belongs in a '90s grunge band. I love her Led Zeppelin covers, but I want to see her do more '90s now. I really think her voice would shine on something by Pearl Jam or Nirvana.

If you haven't seen this Tiny Desk (Home) Concert or at least listened to it then go do it right now. I wish I had a little Miley Cyrus to sit in my room and sing "Fade Into You" to me all the time. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Miley Cyrus is meant to be the modern rock star the music industry needs. This era of Cyrus is absolutely unreal, and I want it to go on forever.