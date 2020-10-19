Stars: 5/5
Rap is without question the music of the streets. Whether you prefer mumble rap, old school or trap, your favorite artists started on the streets, and this series takes you right to the block.
'Block Work' is a new YouTube series from highly respected DJ Funkmaster Flex. Rappers are given the opportunity to freestyle over a beat of their choosing on the sidewalk for all to hear. There's no headphones or comfy chairs like the usual radio show freestyles, just lawn chairs on the block with live music. The vibe is immaculate.
DJ Funkmaster Flex is one of the biggest faces in the rap game even though he's not a rapper. He took over the pop station Hot 97 and had the first major rap radio show. Being in the biggest city in the country helped propel him forward. While his show is unapologetically New York to the core, Funk Flex brings rappers from all over to freestyle on his show and make a name for themselves through their sounds.
While the music is what people show up for, the pinnacle of 'Block Work' is that it takes you straight to the heart of NYC. No, not Manhattan where the tourists roam times square, but the streets of Queens, Bronx and Brooklyn. This is where the art started and where it continues to thrive. Grit, Hunger, Passion, Wordplay, Flow and Bars. All the desired rap elements in an environment so raw you have no choice but to appreciate it. You catch the sounds of the street in the background as the beat bumps on. This is freestyling taken to the next level.
The sights and sounds of the block provide a new and engaging setting for a freestyle show, but Funk Flex is what makes this series five out of five stars. He makes everyone aware of why he has been on top of the game for so long. Calling him a DJ gives him zero justice. He is a flat out entertainer who lives and breathes the streets of NYC. He knows that’s his job and he refuses to fail. Many figures who have been around as long as Flex fail to stay relevant, but his form never dips. The reason is his connections to the culture and creativity which are glaring here.
“If you want smoke and action let me know if not, play the back,” Funk Flex hollers in the premiere alongside Harlem Legend, Dave East. Bottles on the floor, Nikes on the feet and Cuban links dangling from his neck. It does not get more real than this. In the second episode, Action Bronson informs you that this is the spot for this activity, spitting, “Possibly the best version of Bronson be right here baby.”
DJ Funk Flex takes you back to the basics and the only two options are to show up or to flop out. Some artists thrive in this freestyle paradise. Others... well like Funk says, “Not everybody can come up here.”