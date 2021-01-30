Stars: 2.5/5

The '80s was the decade of monetary excess and glamour in Los Angeles. Los Angeles was the tale of two cities between the rich and the poor. During this time, everyone was stricken with fear because of Richard Ramirez who assaulted and murdered multiple people.

Netlfix's "Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer" heavily features the victims of Ramirez. We also hear from the detectives who worked on the case to find the killer.

There are countless true crime shows about different serial killers, but this has to be the first one that I saw that mainly focused on the victims. The audience will see and hear about multiple crimes that Ramirez committed from the victims themselves.

Although, this was unique, the storytelling fell flat. I did appreciate that they did not exploit the victims and did not focus solely on Ramirez, but it did not make sense to not include Ramirez. We discover Ramirez's identity toward the end of the docuseries. It may have helped the viewer to understand Ramirez's background and his actions.

We also learn about the investigation through the detectives. It was interesting to get information about the case from the detectives who spent majority of their time trying to find Ramirez. In the first episode, they structured the story well with bringing up Detective Gil Carrillo's background, but the docuseries fell flat from there.

The docuseries is only four episodes, but I was not really paying attention to it because the storytelling did not catch my attention. I may even suggest that there are other true crime shows that are better than this one.

I will give the show some credit for mainly focusing on the victims because sometimes they are not thought about when it comes to explaining the crimes of serial killers. It is usually sensationalized and dramatized for views, but the producers could have done a better job of trying to structure these stories, so that they could still keep the audience's attention.

"Night Stalker" is mainly a show for those who are already familiar with Ramirez but have never heard from his victims. If you have never heard of Ramirez or want to learn more about Ramirez's background, just skip this show.