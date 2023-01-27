It’s official: it’s time to stop panicking at the disco.

The pop band Panic! At The Disco, which gradually became a solo venture for its frontman Brendon Urie, announced that the group will end after nearly 20 years.

+3 Why do streaming services keep canceling shows? Netflix loses top shows and subscribers Netflix has infamously canceled many shows within the last few years, and it’s increasingly surprising to see that it still has anything origi…

Urie released a statement on the group’s Instagram on Tuesday announcing both the split of the group and that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting their first child.

Although the band has come under fire for various incidents, Panic! At The Disco, unfortunately, does have some really great songs. Like every other frequent 2014 Tumblr user, the band was regularly in my playlist rotation.

So in honor of the real death of a bachelor, this is my shortlist of the best Panic! songs.

6. “Lying Is the Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off”

This song is a classic single from Panic! At The Disco’s first album, “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out.” I’m sure everyone has had this in their playlist at some point. The lyrics and sound of this song are pretty standard for an early 2000s pop-punk song, but the verses really make this single.

5. “Emperor’s New Clothes”

This is a controversial opinion, but “Death of a Bachelor” is probably the best album from Urie. It has the most cohesive, consistent sound, and each song is worth a listen – which cannot be said for all of the group’s newer albums and songs. In particular, this single off the album, “Emperor’s New Clothes,” is probably one of the best. Urie’s vocal range shines on this single. It perfectly encapsulates the theme of the album as a whole, and it is undeniably catchy. I often forget this song exists and then one day I will randomly wake up with it stuck in my head. It is like a childhood friend who you don't hear from for a while and then they randomly come and crash on your couch only to disappear again the next day.

4. “Sarah Smiles”

Urie wrote this song to win over Sarah Orzechowski, who he would later marry. It has such a unique sound with baroque-esque instrumentals. The lyricism matched with the dramatic drum sound in the chorus makes this the perfect song about yearning. Even if you’re not in love with someone named Sarah or named Sarah yourself, everyone can relate to the sheer desire and emotion Urie puts into this song.

3. “Casual Affair”

Electronic elements are used in every song on “Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!,” but this song is more grounded by its percussion and the orchestral sound. This song delivers a more dramatic sound, especially with the included whispers in its bridge. Urie’s vocals perfectly accent this song, bringing an airy atmospheric feel to the dark instrumentals.

2. “When the Day Met the Night”

An embarrassing fact about me is that this is my 12th most listened-to song of all time on Spotify. That’s how much this song altered my brain chemistry. This song is about the Moon falling in love with the Sun. If you’re a fan of storytelling in songwriting, like me, then this song will be right up your alley. I honestly have never heard a song that has a sound similar to this bright, cheery love story. If I could find something else like it, maybe this wouldn’t be so high in my Spotify streams.

1. “She Had The World - Alternate Version”

This song claims the number one spot for me. Panic! At The Disco delivers a more acoustic sound here compared to the original version on its “Pretty. Odd.” album. The group has few slower, stripped back songs in its discography, which makes this one a standout. It also is unique for including vocals from former Panic! At The Disco member Ryan Ross, who departed from the band after the release of “Pretty. Odd.” It's a sad, beautiful ballad, and it is the best Panic! song in my books.

+4 LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People” Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River a…

Being a long-time Panic! At The Disco listener (cringe), I could not include all of my top picks. Below is a mini list of my honorable mentions. Please don’t think less of me or my music taste after reading this.

Honorable mentions: Northern Downpour, Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time, This Is Gospel, Vegas Lights, The Ballad of Mona Lisa, Hurricane, But It’s Better If You Do