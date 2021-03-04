"Harry Potter" has to be one of the most beloved series in literary history. Many children around the world anticipated each book while growing up with Harry, Ron and Hermione. J.K. Rowling does have questionable opinions, but even she can't ruin the magic of "Harry Potter."
The movie franchise was also loved by many, but some movies were hits while others were misses. This may be the most controversial thing I ever do because I know a lot of people love these movies, but I will still sit through the worst "Harry Potter" movie because the series is that lovable.
In this special Rev Rank, I will be ranking the "Harry Potter" movies from worst to best. Warning, major spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn’t finished the books or movies yet.
8. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1"
Stars: 3/5
This movie was a snooze, but you need to watch this one to understand the lead-up fight with Voldemort. I will give the film some credit for trying to put a lot of information into one movie. Its saving grace was Dobby's death because I still felt a connection with Dobby. It makes his sacrifice even better because his actions ended up helping Harry.
That was the lesson of every movie. Harry Potter may be the chosen one, but he had a lot of help from the people in his life. It is what made Harry different from Voldemort.
7. "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"
Stars: 3.5/5
I'm so glad dementors do not exist in real life. The power of these creatures is frightening to think about. We also see the franchise maturing. It is becoming more cinematic, and we start to see that we are growing up with the cast.
It was also cool seeing the students training to defend themselves because everyone is trying to avoid the fact that Voldemort is back. I loved how the movies were starting to take themselves more seriously, and I can't forget to mention Dolores Umbridge. Although, there are other movies in the franchise that are better than this one.
6. "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"
Stars: 3.8/5
The cast is still young and innocent, but they will soon learn that their lives will be in danger every year that they come to Hogwarts. Imagine being in the same grade as Harry, Ron and Hermione, and you have to deal with chaos every time you go back to school.
This was an alright movie, but it was still enjoyable. I put this film higher on the list than the last two because of Tom Riddle. The fight scene at the end was cool, and I also enjoyed learning about the dark history of Hogwarts. It was also neat to learn that Harry could speak to snakes.
I can't forget about the legendary introduction to Dobby. Dobby's shenanigans were one of my favorite opening scenes out of the whole franchise.
5. "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince"
Stars: 3.8/5
My favorite part of the film was when Harry went through memories to learn more about Voldemort. I always looked forward to those scenes, but they could've expanded more on some of them. Also, relationships were running rampant. The characters are growing up, and they are also developing strong feelings for each other.
I also loved how they only mentioned the Half-Blood Prince a couple of times, and Snape reveals that he is the Half-Blood Prince at the end of the movie. It is the title, but it felt like an afterthought.
We also see how the pressure of being the chosen one was not only affecting Harry. We see Draco doing all the dirty work, but his guilt of being a Death Eater is mentally killing him.
4. "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"
Stars: 4/5
This was a decent film, and I enjoyed it. Ron's rat being Peter Pettigrew was a cool scene for me when I first watched it, and it is still a good scene now. My mind was boggled, and then we discover that Sirius Black did not betray Harry's parents. The complex story about Harry's parents was starting to come together, and it was great seeing it unfold.
Remus Lupin is also one of my favorite characters. The scenes where he taught Harry how to protect himself against Dementors were cool. The cast choices were also superb.
It was just heartwarming to learn that Harry had a family member left, until we know his fate later on in the series.
3. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone"
Stars: 4/5
This movie is usually ranked at the worst, but I don't think it deserves to be treated this way. It may be nostalgia, but this is for sure a comfort film. We see the innocence and fun of being in the wizarding world. We see Harry being neglected, but it is heartwarming to see him making friends and developing a home at Hogwarts.
This movie also makes me want to be a witch so bad. I will drop out of college if that means I can be a student at Hogwarts. I am joking about that statement, of course... or am I?
2. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2"
Stars: 4.5/5
The fight scene is the best out of the all the movies. Everything felt cathartic after this fight because for so long Harry finally defeated Voldemort. The fight being at Hogwarts made so much sense. This is where Voldemort was created, and this is where he will finally die.
I felt empty at the end because the world of Harry Potter has come to an end. It is still a good feeling because we went on a long journey with Harry and came out victorious.
1. "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"
Stars: 5/5
This book was my favorite in the series, and it is also my favorite in the franchise. The movie still plays on innocence, but it is starting to become darker. I also loved the Yule Ball, Triwizard Tournament and Cedric Diggory. I cried when he died, and I am not afraid to admit that. I just love the teenage drama mixed with some magical challenges from the tournament.
Harry finally comes face to face to Voldemort in his full form, and it is frightening to know that he is officially back. Also, did I mention Cedric Diggory?