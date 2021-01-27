Stars: 3.5/4

If you’ve been invested in the speculated Disney star drama surrounding Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” then get ready because Sabrina Carpenter has entered the musical boxing ring. Carpenter released “Skin” on Jan. 24 and and some fans are wondering if this is just another single or a response to Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”

If you’re not caught up with the rumors and drama surrounding these Disney stars, I highly suggest you check out my Rev Rank for “Drivers License” to get caught up. Basically, some fans believe that Rodrigo’s song is about her co-star Joshua Bassett and his relationship with Carpenter. Though none of these relationships have been confirmed, both Bassett and Carpenter have released singles after Rodrigo which has fueled this love triangle narrative.

It is rumored that lines in “Drivers License” are about Carpenter since they mention a blonde girl who is older than Rodrigo. Rodrigo’s song is more of a diss to her unknown past lover, not the mystery girl he moved on with. I think Rodrigo’s verse about the other girl is tasteful as she never really bashes her and instead says the girl is everything, she’s insecure about. If “Skin” is a response to “Drivers License” then I think it’s an unnecessary one since Rodrigo doesn’t call out this other girl in her lyrics.

Carpenter’s song has been rumored to be a response to Rodrigo’s because of some of its lyrics. In “Skin” Carpenter mentions someone who she feels she could’ve been friends with. She sings about sharing her own side of a story and seems to brag about having the guy. There’s also a line in which Carpenter sings “maybe blonde was the only rhyme,” which set fans of the “Drivers License” drama into a frenzy. I’m not sure if this line was a diss because Rodrigo never rhymes the word blonde with anything on her song. This could just be a coincidental line, but when you hear it, you can’t help but assume this is a response to Rodrigo’s line.

As a song, I think “Skin” is a solid, catchy tune. I will say I don’t like it as much as “Drivers License,” but that’s beside the point. Carpenter is a great vocalist and that shows on this track. Whether it’s about Rodrigo and Bassett or not, it’s still a really good single. I’m not sure how much I believe the rumors that this song was a way for Carpenter to hit back. If this is a response completely aimed at Rodrigo, then I think it’s a little unnecessary and distasteful considering the age difference between the stars and the fact that Rodrigo never really bashed the mystery girl in her song. The things that make me suspicious and make me believe these fan-made rumors are the lyrics and the fact that this song was released not too long after “Drivers License.”

Look, “Skin” is a great song, and I may just be getting too invested in Disney star drama again but go give it a listen and decide for yourself. Personally, I think this may be a whole publicity stunt to help Rodrigo, Bassett and Carpenter gain some more popularity and following. If that’s true, then it sure is working. If it’s not true, then all three stars have just released some pretty good singles that you should listen to.