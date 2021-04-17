Stars: 5/5
Video game adaptations have always had a bad reputation in the film industry. It’s a long and complex relationship that has never truly been cracked with most adaptations ranging from mediocre to unabashed garbage. Thankfully, there is one film that stands out among the rest. Not the movie we needed, but the one we deserved.
Edgar Wright’s "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World."
Okay I may have stretched the truth earlier because this film is actually based on the "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels by Canadian author and artist Bryan Lee O'Malley. So, it’s not a video game adaptation and more of a comic book movie, but there are so many undeniable similarities and sensibilities that the film shares with video games. The eight-bit sounds, seven evil exes, incredible punk-rock soundtrack and boss battle level action bear all of the video game medium’s trademarks. Therefore, I believe it’s the best video game movie we may ever get.
Released in the UK and US in August 2013, this action comedy follows the progression of 22-year-old bassist Scott Pilgrim (portrayed by the impeccable Michael Cera) who is stuck in a rut. The Toronto native spends his days playing with his unsuccessful garage punk band, Sex Bob-Omb and dating a high schooler named Knives Chau (Ellen Wong), much to the chagrin of his bandmates. However, everything changes for Scott when he meets the enigmatic Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). He instantly becomes infatuated by her and they fall for each other. Unbeknownst to him, Ramona’s carelessness in her love life created a League of Evil Exes that he must then battle to the death in order to be with her. Only then, can he be Scott free (pun intended) and date the girl of his dreams.
I’ll be completely frank when I say that I’m completely "in lesbians" with this movie. It’s fast, fiery, innovative and has an all-star cast unlike any other. But I mean, what else would you expect from an Edgar Wright picture?
The British-born director is the maestro of ensemble-led, high octane, frenetically paced and edited action movies. His work on the "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy makes it abundantly clear why this film works so well. Both Wright and Scott Pilgrim himself, Michael Cera, injected their innate quirkiness and charisma in the movie. The film moves at the pace of a rocket ship with insane, stylish transitions that stich it all together, yet manages to still have a charming story about growing up, rather leveling up.
The end product resulted in a critically acclaimed box office bob-omb that later gained a major cult following. It’s an inventive, sensory overload that is infinitely quotable and forever timeless.
Now, the film is celebrating its eleven-year anniversary. On April 29 and 30, the film is getting a theatrical rerelease in Dolby XD at AMC Baton Rouge 16 on 16040 Hatteras Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Only there, can you truly experience the cinematic excellence and vibrancy of "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World."
Or you can watch it on Netflix, but that is simply not as cool.