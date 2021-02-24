Stars: 4.5/5
If you have never heard American pop singer Selena Gomez sing in Spanish, the upcoming release of her new Spanish-language EP will make you want to start listening. Her latest single released on Jan. 29, “Baila Conmigo,” features Puerto Rican reggaeton rapper Rauw Alejandro. As someone who has been a fan of Selena Gomez’s music since her Disney-era, it is exciting to see how much she is willing to push her boundaries with her songs.
“Baila Conmigo” is a sensual, Latin trap song about the physical chemistry and language barrier between two characters, played out between Gomez and Alejandro. The song title translates to “Dance with me” in English, and the beat makes you want to do just that. The first verse, sung by Alejandro, is about him knowing the girl he is attracted to does not speak Spanish well, similar to Gomez’s understanding of the language in reality. Regardless of the fact that they cannot speak the same language, the characters still want to dance with each other.
In the chorus, Gomez and Alejandro finally decide that they should dance with each other and let the music take them away. The chorus repeats the lyrics, “Dance, dance, dance with me/ Dance, dance, and I’ll follow,” showing how Gomez’s character wants to explore her and Alejandro’s connection. The next couple of lyrics further solidifies their attraction when Alejandro sings, “Come close and let loose/ Don’t leave without the desire to come back.”
The single was released just two days after Gomez announced the release of her first Spanish-language EP titled "Revelacion." “Baila Conmigo” was also released a little over a week after the release “De Una Vez,” which was Gomez’s first Spanish-language song released in about 10 years. I personally think that “Baila Conmigo” is a better single than “De Una Vez,” but both songs equally show how much range Gomez has compared to others in the music industry.
Gomez’s first Spanish-language song was her Spanish version of the song “A Year Without Rain” from her 2010 album with the same title by her dance-pop band Selena Gomez & The Scene. Following that, in 2011, came the Spanish version of one of her most popular songs “Who Says” from the album "When The Lights Go Down."
Since then, we have not had the chance to hear Gomez sing another Spanish single until this year. After over a decade of listening to her music, I have seen Gomez grow into a more mature artist, especially with her most recent dance-pop album "Rare" released in 2020. I hope I get to see more of this experimental side of Selena Gomez’s music in "Revelacion."