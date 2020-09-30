Stars: 4/5
‘Skin Decision: Before and After’ shed a positive light on plastic surgery and skin care.
Two successful women, Dr. Sheila Nazarian and nurse Jamie, work together to make their clients feel confident. Many of the clients have traumatic pasts and are hoping a make over will help them move past the scars left behind.
At first, I was skeptical of the show because I did not like the idea of surgery being an end all cure for imperfections and insecurities. However, after watching the first 15 minutes of the show I realized the goal for Dr. Nazarian and nurse Jamie is to help people embrace their true selves and give them that extra boost to assist them in gaining confidence.
Dr. Nazarian uses plastic surgery to the fix botched surgeries or fix body complications her visitors experience. The show was great at explaining what is going on in the procedures and why Dr. Nazarian chose each particular surgery to help her clients.
My favorite part of the show was seeing the different types of treatments and machines that are used to treat skin. So many new inventions have been created to help with scaring, acne and other issues many people experience.
After learning about why these professionals do what they do, I admire their work and dedication to helping people. Many of the stories on the show are very raw and real. This makes you appreciate what technology and doctors can do to help us.
If you are looking for a light show that is interesting yet educational, this is a great choice. You can watch any episode within the season and still understand what is going on. This show only has one season as of now and is available on Netflix.