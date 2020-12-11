Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.