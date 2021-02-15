Stars: 5/5
Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” is a certified classic. Masterful acting from a young Robert De Niro meets the madness that is New York City in the '70s. The authenticity seeping from this drama is inspiring. It has become the blueprint for numerous films including the popular 2019 film “Joker,” which also features De Niro.
De Niro plays Travis Bickle, a young insomniac, who takes up driving a taxi to help pass the nights by. The oddities of his character are revealed piece by piece. The faults in his character are shown through his monotonous narration and moments when he zones out.
Bickle seems to find some peace after taking out a woman who is much different than him. This temporary calm is followed by instability after he thoughtlessly brings her to see a porn film.
I find the way they portray Bickle fascinating. He is the main character which implies he is supposed to be the protagonist. His questionable actions convince the audience that he is far from a protagonist while also portraying him as a sort of product of the environment he lives in. There are events that seem to back his views that society is cold and distant, but it is apparent that he has exaggerated feelings.
Bickle faces a moment of self-induced embarrassment when he pulls up to the workplace of the woman that stopped communicating with him. He makes a scene while being forced out and runs away, more intense than ever.
When Bickle purchases multiple guns, it seems there is no hope left for him. Stopping a robbery is the first thing he does with one of his illegally owned firearms. Again, the audience must wonder if Bickle is bad, slightly good or maybe a chaotic neutral.
The line between good and bad becomes slimmer as the movie continues. All the interactions and intense feelings leading up to a finale of epic proportions.
I adore this timeless film. I do not need a surplus of action, or to learn the meaning of life, I watch movies to be temporarily intrigued. This movie constantly builds the main character up to give him a big ending. This is a formula that just does not get old. The way time passes in the film keeps the audience informed but does not force too much information on them. It is not too long or rushed. The movie is well balanced.
My father lived in New York City during the '70s and the movie seems to be similar to what he described. The film catches the nature of this hectic and vibrant time.
Not much else needs to be said about this film. “Taxi Driver” is one masterpiece in the long line Scorsese and De Niro bangers.