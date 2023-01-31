7/10

While not nearly as enjoyable as its predecessor, “That '90s Show” is able to stand on its own without relying too much on cameos from already beloved characters.

The show struggled a bit because it's limited to 10 episodes, as is commonplace for Netflix sitcoms. The characters are able to capture our attention and make us laugh, but with a limited amount of time, they aren’t given the chance to have storylines that flesh them out and make them as lovable as the cast of “That '70s Show.”

“That '90s Show” centers around Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, who manages to convince her parents to let her stay with her grandparents, Kitty and Red, at Point Place for the summer.

Despite getting her basketball skills from Donna, Leia has managed to still be as socially awkward and dorky as her father and has never had a group of friends before as a result. This quickly changes when she forms a friendship with Gwen Runck, the next-door neighbor who lives in the same room that Donna used to.

Through Gwen, Leia then becomes friends with Gwen’s older brother, Nate, and they introduce her to their friends: Nikki, Ozzie and Jay Kelso.

While unfortunate that Jackie ended up with Kelso instead of Hyde, their son is a charming mix of both of them, with his dad’s player ways and his mom’s brains. Jay quickly becomes smitten with Leia, which annoys Red.

It makes sense that Jackie and Kelso ended up together due to the controversy around Danny Masterson, as well as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis being married in real life, but it’s still disappointing to see the character reduction of Jackie Burkhart just because they might not have seen it as worth it to recast Steven Hyde.

On the topic of recasting, Wilmer Valderrama does not need to be employed as Fez. The writers should follow the precedent they set with Masterson and not let a predatory actor reprise his role again if the show gets a second season. Fez is still just as likable in his cameos in the sequel show, but surely they could find someone other than Valderrama to play him.

The new characters were fun to watch, and some of the dynamics were reminiscent of the old show. Gwen and Nate’s mother, Sherri, is a likable addition as she has an almost daughterly dynamic with Kitty and Red. Red is kind to her, and he definitely has a soft spot for the reckless single mother.

Characters Nate and Nikki are a couple throughout the first season of “That '90s Show,” with their dynamic resembling Jackie and Kelso’s without all the toxicity. Unfortunately, I think the relationship is doomed to fail, as Nate is constantly insecure about where he stands with Nikki, and has budding feelings for Leia. He’s the more faceted version of Michael Kelso that we didn’t know we needed, and it’s refreshing to see someone so earnest as a potential main love interest.

As far as Nate’s girlfriend, Nikki, goes, I don’t think the writers will have a hard time finding another love interest for her. In a scene with Gwen, they discuss how they’ve never hung out alone before and had way more fun than they thought they would. They are also bound to secrecy to never tell the group about something that happened between them. Reading between the lines, I don’t think the show will have any problems setting them up as a potential pairing in the future.

Ozzie, easily the standout of the new cast, is openly gay to his friends throughout the show, although Kitty is the first adult he comes out to. His scene with Kitty is heartwarming to watch and makes the show-watching experience even better.

Despite being lackluster compared to the original, “That '90s Show” has the potential to be a really solid remake. There are just a few questions I have regarding a possible second season.

Will Leia find a way to attend school in Point Place, or will the show just have a time skip to the next summer?

Where is Kelso’s daughter?