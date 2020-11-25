Stars: 5/5
Thanksgiving doesn't get a lot of holiday spirit when it comes to things like music and movies. It's usually overshadowed by Christmas because everyone is already blasting Frank Sinatra and putting up their Christmas decorations on Nov.1. Although, Thanksgiving is the holiday that defines "Gossip Girl."
I've re-watched the series about four times, and the Thanksgiving episodes are always the ones to look forward to. There is one episode that is superior than all the rest, and that's episode 11 of season 3, "The Treasure of Serena Madre."
Turkey may be on the table, but drama is the main dish. We see everything dished out within minutes of Thanksgiving dinner, and it is iconic. I think every "Gossip Girl" fan will know which episode I'm talking about when I mention Jason Derulo's "Whatcha Say."
It is one of the most drama filled episodes that is still discussed today. It's a masterpiece.
The most important scene is at the dinner table where everything falls apart. Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Tripp Vanderbilt's (Aaron Tveit) affair was exposed to everyone. Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) found out that Eric van der Woodsen (Connor Paolo) sabotaged her cotillion. Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Vanessa Abrams (Jessica Szohr) both have mom issues at the time.
All of this information was laid out on the table, and this is why it is the best Thanksgiving episode. It's the most "Gossip Girl" episode that the creators have ever come up with.
The holidays are nothing without a "Gossip Girl" treat, and this episode should be the first one to watch for those who have already watched the series. It's as if it is a warm hug back into the series but with a knife in the back. That is the "Gossip Girl" way.
"Gossip Girl" has defined Thanksgiving in pop culture. Mariah Carey has Christmas. Horror movies took over Halloween. Heavy drinking is New Year's Eve, but "Gossip Girl" has Thanksgiving, and no one else can compete.
Since Thanksgiving will be very different this year, just sit back and watch every "Gossip Girl" Thanksgiving episodes to get into the spirit.