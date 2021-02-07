Stars: 3/5

Little dialogue. Some action. Whole lot of landscapes.

Netflix released its original sci-fi/drama “The Midnight Sky” in December 2020. Over the course of two hours, viewers follow scientist Dr. Augustine Lofthouse (George Clooney) as he attempts to warn the space mission Aether, that it is not safe to return to Earth.

Years ago, Aether departed with a five-person crew to scout K-23, a Jupiter moon that Augustine hypothesized as habitable. The story shifts between scenes of Augustine on Earth and the astronauts in space, as they try to contact one another.

The first scene is quite literally shots of empty rooms with the background noises of Augustine fixing a meal. [Microwave whirring.] [Microwave beeps.] [Dishes clattering.] Nearly two whole minutes pass before a single word is said, but text on the screen provides the details that the setting is the Barbeau Observatory in the Arctic Circle in February 2049, three weeks after “the event.”

“The event” remains vaguely identified as such, simplifying some of the technical aspects that can sometimes make sci-fi movies confusing. Viewers understand something has occurred on Earth that has made the air unsafe, and therefore, the majority of the population evacuates.

Suffering from a terminal illness that requires dialysis, Augustine stays behind as the last man on Earth—until he finds Iris (Caoilinn Springall), a young girl who does not speak and was presumably left behind.

Dialogue is sparse. Most of the talking is in flashbacks from Augustine’s younger years, and there is a fair share of monologuing throughout.

The silence is filled with sound effects and a 2021 Golden Globe nominated score. There’s also Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” and a space jam to “Sweet Caroline.”

Halfway through the movie, however, the action amps up with a couple high-stakes scenes both on Earth and in space. Not to spoil the best parts, they’re enough to get your blood pumping. It just takes a while to get there.

The real focus of the story is the visuals. The snowy Arctic scenes were actually filmed in in Iceland—those windstorms were real—and the digital scenes in space were carefully constructed.

Though rather melancholy, the plot of the movie had its merits. It was thought-provoking, and in the words of Clooney, who also served as director, explored themes of loneliness and redemption. Felicity Jones’ real-life pregnancy was worked into the script, adding an unexpected layer to the original storyline.

The movie is actually based on the book, “Good Morning, Midnight” by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Several times while watching, I thought it would likely have been more captivating as a book, due to the emphasis on the settings and the lack of non-narrative dialogue.

While I think “The Midnight Sky” was worth the first watch, it isn’t necessarily a movie I will be re-watching over and over again. Although, it has inspired me to look into that book.