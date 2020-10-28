Stars: 5/5
Bringing fans on an emotional roller coaster, the “This Is Us” premiere tackles everything from the navigation of life during Covid-19 to the effects of George Floyd’s death on the black community.
In a tear-jerking two-hour season premiere, “This Is Us” held nothing back, announcing that the COVID-19 pandemic is now affecting United States citizens within minutes of the show starting. Adjusting to life's new circumstances, Kevin Pearson, played by Justin Hartley, reveals his news of becoming a father of twins while social distancing in his sister Kate Pearson’s, played by Chrissy Metz, front yard.
Remaining from the conclusion of season four, Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K. Brown, and Kevin are still in a rift due to a dispute regarding the medical decisions of their mother Rebecca Pearson, played by Mandy Moore. Having exchanged words that are hard to take back, the two brothers remain in a sort of limbo.
As if navigating Covid-19 isn’t enough stress, Randall is navigating a deeper issue that some may view as a pandemic of another name. With the death of George Floyd on full display, Randall is trying to balance finances, family and everyday life as a human target. In an effort to manage the intense level of emotions that he has to face on a daily basis, Randall seeks out therapeutic assistance to help him manage.
Adding a new twist to the storyline as Randall struggles with identity, fans will now be able to look forward to the tale of Randall’s birth mother.
Oh. My. Gosh.
Triggering a vast amount of emotions, the season five premiere of “This Is Us” was absolutely everything, and I’m incredibly intrigued to see how the remainder of the season will unfold.
With the announcement of COVID-19 in the beginning of the show, the reactions of the characters spoke to the level of seriousness that needed to be taken with this issue. Much unlike a record number of Americans that have politicized this health crisis, the characters wore masks around others and in public spaces, subsequently acting as responsible as possible.
In addition to dealing with the Coronavirus, there’s also the issue of living while being Black. Bringing about a worldwide outcry for justice, the mention of the death of George Floyd is not only astounding, but as necessary as it is impactful.
As a Black woman, having to navigate countless unjustified murders of unarmed Black men and women, their bodies along with their reputations smeared by the media, takes an unexplainable mental toll. The Black community as a whole is tired.
Adequately expressed through Brown’s character, there is nothing within me that believes that was an act. Through his character of Randell, Brown was able to show the world how exhausting it can be to simply have Black skin.
Compounding one thing on top of the other, the break in the close-knit relationship of the Pearson siblings is what drove me to tears. Of course, siblings will always have spats throughout their lives. My brother and I sure do. However, the family bond, turmoil's and all, is currently being called to the table.
Chronicling the realistic views of everyday life, “This Is Us” continues to revolutionize story telling. Through the depiction of daily life, this show also enlarges perspectives, showing the views of people that might not look like you.