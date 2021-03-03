Stars: 5/5
As soon as I saw rapper Trippie Redd and former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were collaborating on a project, I knew it was going to be everything I could have possibly wanted from two of the most prolific artists. “Neon Shark vs. Pegasus,” released on Feb. 19, is the deluxe version of Trippie Redd’s third studio album from 2020 called ''Pegasus.” The 14 songs that were added to the album includes features from other popular metal/rock artists, with Barker playing the drums in each song.
The first track off of “Neon Shark” is “PILL BREAKER,” featuring Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear. Each artist’s verse is about their tumultuous relationship with drugs and love, making this bittersweet song a strong start to the album. Machine Gun Kelly is featured again on the seventh track “RED SKY,” another wistful song about struggling with love. From the beginning, Trippie Redd creates an immersive experience for listeners and showcases his first studio-released album without any hip hop or rap influences.
The second track, “WITHOUT YOU” is undoubtedly one of my personal favorite songs from this project. The lyrics details Trippie’s need for his lover in order to stay sane, sung with whiny vocals that are reminiscent of classic punk rock artists. I thoroughly enjoyed listening to how much Trippie’s voice complimented each song, especially with Barker’s drumming.
As the album continues, we continue to hear even more experimental tracks. The fifth track “GERONIMO” featuring Chino Moreno is another favorite of mine, including soulful vocals from Moreno and Trippie accompanied by a somewhat solemn beat. However, the best song, arguably, is “FROZEN OCEAN,” a heartbreaking track about being confused by your relationship with your lover to the point where it drives you insane.
Another notable song is “MEGLADON,” which has one of the most captivating sounds as well as being one of best produced songs on the album. Trippie even uses the mating call of whales at the beginning in order to symbolize his search for love.
The tenth track, “DREAMER,” mixes romance with wealth as Trippie sings about being able to provide for his lover. In an interview with HipHopnMore, Trippie describes how the song’s title came from him writing the lyrics after waking up from a dream. The last song, “DEAD DESERT,” is probably the most energetic and electric song in the project, with screamo-esque rap verses from ZillaKami and Wolverhampton rapper Scarlxrd.
When I first listened to the album, I was immediately impressed by how much versatility and range Trippie Redd shows in “Neon Shark”, alongside one of the prominent drummers in the rock genre. Trippie and Barker broke boundaries by blending various music genres in order to create a refreshing, emo-punk album that has been playing in my head nonstop since its release.