Stars: 4/5
By far the weirdest and most audacious Marvel project to date, yet also the most personal, "WandaVision" is an exceptional exploration of trauma, witchcraft and unconditional love. The nine-episode series is centered around Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the titular Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision who finally get their chance to shine as main characters. No longer supporting "Avengers" cast members, the onscreen duo is living an idealized suburban life in the town of Westview, New Jersey and find themselves in a reality where everything is not as it seems.
While it is very off-beat and neat, I must say that the first two to three episodes take some time to get into. It is a little jarring because each installment of the series is structured to look and sound like an American sitcom from different eras. The first episode mimics "I Love Lucy" and "The Dick van Dyke Show;" the second is like "Bewitched," the third feels like "The Brady Bunch" and eventually the seventh episode reads like "Modern Family."
Thankfully, it does break from the sitcom structure during certain episodes, but it’s all about patience with "WandaVision." If you are willing to persevere through less than an hour of superhero-starring sitcom shenanigans, then the series will be undeniably rewarding regardless of whether you are a committed Marvel fan or simply a casual viewer.
Stars Olsen and Bettany deliver the best work to date for their characters. By traveling through the decades of beloved sitcoms, they are allowed to show their full range as performers while utilizing both the dramatic and comedic chops necessary to tell this story. Additionally, other Marvel characters make appearances, including delightful astrophysicist Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and everyone’s fan favorite FBI agent and self-taught magician Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). However, the true scene-stealer of the show is none other than Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha. I won’t tell you much about her because, you know, spoilers, but she was amazing. I hope to see more of her in future MCU projects.
Also, major props to director Matt Shakman (most noted for his work on "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia") who imbued this entire series with charm, vibrancy and genuine care for its protagonists. For his first time directing in the MCU, he delivered all the goods with true gravitas and grace.
The main complaint I see about "WandaVision" is how anticlimactic the ending feels. Without spoiling anything, the series ends with a flashy, fight-oriented finale which felt like a copout to me, but none of the characters feel betrayed at all. For me though, as long as the characters are intact and had a chance to tell their story, then that’s what truly matters.
Sure, not all the fan theories came true, but this series, much like its protagonists, is powerful and quite emotional at times. "WandaVision" is absolutely worth a watch, especially with how it sets up the future of the Marvel multiverse.
And on one final note, can we please, please, PLEASE get more Jimmy Woo?