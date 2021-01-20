Stars: 5/5
Get ready for the new generation of Morgan Wallen songs gracing Snapchat and Instagram stories.
After three years in the works, the country music singer released his second album on Jan. 8, 2021. The much-anticipated debut was not without its drama.
In what has been called a stocking mistake, the album appeared on Walmart’s shelves a weekend ahead of its official release date. Wallen took to his Instagram, expressing his frustration over the leak and encouraged fans to purchase the album from Target, the tagged location of the video.
"Dangerous: The Double Album" has 30 songs. That’s over an hour and a half’s worth of music. “It’s been a weird time for all of us, and this was just my way to kind of get away from it,” Wallen said. “You know, it’s quite a few different perspectives.”
Most listeners are probably familiar with “Cover Me Up,” “More Than My Hometown” and “7 Summers,” all of which were released as singles prior to the album’s premiere. The other tracks on the album fit into the style of those three. It’s a good mix of slower, emotional backbeats and fun, fast-paced lyrics talking about the typical country topics like small town living and love.
You really can’t go wrong just by heading over to the album and clicking shuffle, but I outlined a few notable tracks below.
“Somebody’s Problem,” a song inspired by a conversation between Wallen and singer/songwriter ERNEST after seeing a pretty girl driving a car, and “Wasted on You,” the emotional song about that feeling of wasted time that comes after a breakup, have already become very popular.
I want to talk more about some of the hidden gems you can find in the list of this long album.
Wallen said this album is more personal. The title track, “Dangerous,” holds true to this. Wallen said he wrote it for himself after getting in a bit of trouble. Previously this year, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication outside of Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk. More recently, he came under fire for partying without a mask after an Alabama football game.
“865” is the classic drunk dial song. I’ve jokingly nicknamed it the redneck “Jenny 867-5309,” but honestly, it was one of my favorites on the album. There’s just something about phone numbers that make great sing-along material.
If you’re looking for a challenge for a karaoke party, “Somethin’ Country” is a more upbeat track—it’s more difficult than it seems to get the quick lyrics in the right order.
When “This Bar” came on, I first thought my shuffle had somehow switched off the album. It reminded me of another song I had heard before. Initially I thought it was “On My Way to You” by Cody Johnson, but that wasn’t quite it. I kept wracking my brain and eventually figured out that the opening beat resembles “Tougher Than The Rest” by Chris LeDoux.
Lyrically, “This Bar” is nothing like those other two. It’s a song about, well, all his experiences at this bar and how he keeps winding up there. Nevertheless, if you are a fan of “On My Way to You” or “Tougher Than The Rest,” I would venture to say you would probably enjoy “This Bar” just from the sheer musicality of it.
The album also includes a lonely barstool breakup ballad duet with Chris Stapleton. “Only Thing That’s Gone” is a perfect mix of these two artists gravelly voices.
Right now, my other favorites are “Blame It On Me” and “Whiskey’d My Way.” Although, “More Surprised Than Me” has my favorite out of context lyric: “I bought a Harvard sweatshirt off the Goodwill rack. Makes some people wonder if I’m smart like that.”
Near the end of the album Wallen tucks in, “Livin’ The Dream.” Something this record-breaking artist sure is doing. In the first week of its release “Dangerous” has already garnered 240 million streams, the most by any country album.