Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.