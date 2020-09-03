Stars: 4/5
The movie "Adrift," starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Clafin, brings a true story to the screen in beautiful way.
The movie is based on the story of Tami Ashcraft and her fiancé getting stuck in one of the most catastrophic hurricanes at sea. Despite being stuck at sea, the movie is able to keep the watcher’s attention by making the film a flashback and fast-forward layout.
Throughout the 2018 film, the action and drama consistently keeps viewers wondering what will happen next and how will they be rescued.
The best part of the movie was a plot twist I will not give away. Although the surprise does not happen in real life, it goes along with the plot and does not stray far from the main point of the movie.
Both actors, Woodley and Clafin, do phenomenal jobs capturing their respective characters. The acting itself was impressive and had viewers emotional by the end of the movie. I feel the film was casted perfectly.
The only downfall was the forming of the relationship within the movie. I feel producer Baltasar Kormákur could have made their relationship grow in a more real way instead of it being rushed. However, the story is told by Ashcraft, and it could have happened just as quickly in real life.
The film did a wonderful job at telling the sad true story. "Adrift" shows how strong Ashcraft truly is and how life can be unpredictable.
The movie is now on Netflix and is only an hour and 40 minutes, perfect for girls' night or date night.