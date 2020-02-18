Stars: 5/5
Bong Joon-ho dominated the Oscars with four wins from his movie 'Parasite'. This is the first foreign-language film in Oscars history to win Best Picture. This award season has been generous to Joon-ho, and the recognition is well-deserved.
"Parasite" blends both comedy and drama to form a clever viewing of class discrimination and poverty. The Korean film follows the Kim family who are living in poverty. They were eventually able to obtain jobs from the wealthy Park family, but at what cost?
There is a clear distinction between the wealthy and poor. A family trying to survive through questionable ways while the wealthy are oblivious to their situation. The Park family lives on top of a hill with the sunlight shining down on them, but the Kim family do not have this kind of sunlight from the basement that they live in.
Joon-ho also doesn't hold back on the realities of living in poverty. There are many examples in the movie, but that will require me to spoil it. But, he does represent that there are no villains and heroes in the real world. We are all surviving in this world and trying to do our best.
We may do some questionable things if we are stuck in desperate situations. We may have a family to take care of, so we will do whatever we can to financially support our family. That's what the Kim family was doing. They are trying to climb the ladder out of poverty but that resulted in them stomping on other working class people.
It's a fight for survival that's happening in the Parks' house, but they are naive to this type of struggle. You can even come to the conclusion that the Park's do not see the Kims as their equals even though the Kims are as smart or even smarter than them. They're just shackled by poverty with no opportunities.
The harsh reality will come to you quick at the end and give off hopelessness. The cycle continues, and there's not much that the Kim family can do. It's a devastating outlook on how poverty can hold back families from ever breaking the shackles of poverty.
It's a funny but tragic movie. Joon-ho's cleverness is much appreciated even after a second showing. Little details may not matter the first time, but they will blow your mind for the second time. Details is Joon-ho's strong-suit, and it shows throughout the film. I genuinely believe this will be film that will still receive praise 10 years from now or even more than that.
It's an accurate portrayal of the realities of poverty that shouldn't be ignored. Life is a game we have to play, and it comes with some sacrifices or failures. The Kim family had to make certain decisions just to survive, but it came at a cost.
This film deserves every praise that it gets, and it has quickly become one of my favorite movies.