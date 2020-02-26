Rev Rank: 5/5
“Birds of Prey” was the perfect mix good, evil, and a little bit of crazy, having Margo Robbie prove that she truly is the face of Harley Quinn.
After a painful breakup with The Joker (for good this time), Harley must prove herself to Gotham city and everyone who has it out for her. Having blown up the chemical plant where the notorious pair met, Harley now realizes just how many enemies she’s made. Since the Joker isn’t around to protect her anymore, Harley Quinn is free game.
The movie takes off running along side the super-villain while she tries to narrowly escape death multiple times. Once captured by club owner Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), better known as the Black Mask, Harley is tasked with retrieving the Bertinelli diamond. McGregor turned the tables from his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, really sinking into his new role as Sionis.
They then introduce two of the most powerful heroes in the movie, Huntress and Black Canary. Jurnee, Smollett-Bell, who played the Black Canary, won over viewers with her rendition of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by Tom Jones.
Eventually, Canary became Sionis’ personal driver and teams up with Detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) as an informant. The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is the sole survivor of the Bertinelli massacre, there to take revenge on those who murdered her family in front of her eyes.
The four ladies are forced to team up near the end to defeat Sionis in an epic battle involving many criminals. After the Black Mask takes Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), who swallowed the diamond, an epic car chase involving Harley Quinn on roller-skates and a standoff follows.
After the intense battle, the Huntress, Black Canary, and Montoya team up to go around the city and defeat evil. Harley, however, made Cassandra her apprentice and they drive off with their pet Hyena, Bruce.
Jumping between two timelines, before everyone was aware of the breakup and after everyone is aware of the breakup, the movie does a wonderful job showing just how Harley has had to cope, grow and change in a short amount of time.
After the poor ratings that “Suicide Squad” received, this movie redeemed to Harley Quinn’s character, making even die-hard DC fans fall for the loveable villain all over again. “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” showed just how badass this super-villain really is.