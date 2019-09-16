Rank: 5/5
Charli XCX delivers futuristic pop excellence on her new album 'Charli.'
'Charli' brings fans back to ‘1999’ and all the way to into ‘2099’ with an album that truly transcends space and time. This album definitely allows Charli XCX to stand out in the pop scene.
Charli XCX has a variety of pop artists who contribute to her album and add to it in such a positive way, including the Australian sensation Troye Sivan.
‘Warm’ featuring the female band HAIM is one of my favorite tracks from the artist's new album. I love HAIM in their retro vibe, which is quite different than Charli’s, but I was pleasantly surprised at how well the two sounds blended together.
Charli was able to keep her unique sound, take her featured artists and highlight them in a way that doesn’t stifle or overshadow her own creativity.
She also does this so well with Lizzo on ‘Blame It On Your Love,' who is such a big artist right now and one of the last people I would think to put on a Charli XCX record. Charli XCX is so great at collaborating and is getting creative with how she presents pop music.
Even though Charli XCX has these and so many other collaborators on this album like Kim Petras, Clairo and New Orleans artist Big Freedia, her solo tracks are just as powerful.
‘I Don’t Want To Know’ and ‘White Mercedes’ are Charli XCX style ballads that are emotional and personal. These songs add another layer to the album, making it more than just a party anthem record.
This whole album made me feel like I was on a party spaceship being sent to a land of original music that explodes with personality. It also still has that techno sound that is reoccurring on Charli XCX albums, but in a new and fresh way.
Charli XCX is one of the most unique artists I’ve come across and always keeps it interesting. She finds creative ways to take her sound and elevate it with every album she creates. She’s not afraid to get crazy and experiment with new things and that’s why she’s so great.
Many artists tend to produce boring songs that sound manufactured for the radio after their first few projects, but Charli is still going strong. I love how she is unapologetically herself and her music definitely showcases that by bringing out her fun and energetic personality.
This album is a fun, futuristic, pop masterpiece, spicing up the bland pop music that the genre is too often saturated with. I already can’t wait to see the next new way Charli XCX will decide to change pop music. Until then, I’ll be jamming to these futuristic tunes.