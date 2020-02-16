Stars: 4/5
The "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is back and everyone’s favorite witch is going straight to Hell.
A lot has happened since our last discussion in my previous rev rank on the series, so let me catch you up. Previously on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) signed her name in the Book of the Beasts gaining power. She also found a way to also have freedom and continue to at least attempt to be a normal teenager.
Per usual, the dark lord wasn’t happy with Sabrina’s decision, and he also happened to be in her boyfriend (Gavin Leatherwood).
Part three starts right where we left off, with Sabrina trying every way possible to get down to hell and get her father out of her boyfriend; weird I know. Sabrina and her family attempt to open the academy and Lilith (Michelle Gomez) is still ruling hell. Meanwhile, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) and Prudence (Tati Gabrielle are still searching for Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle).
In the midst of all the hellish drama, Sabrina still attempts to have fun in high school with her best friends starting a band and Sabrina joining the cheerleading team with Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair).
The whole thing was very "Riverdale" of them, with the musical performances being very cringy and unnecessary. Sabrina and Ambrose even go to "Riverdale" and we see a cameo from an unknown Southside Serpent and Nathalie Boltt who plays Cheryl Blossoms mother on the TV series.
Boltt only in the show for a short scene, didn’t play herself during the cameo. This makes me fearful that a "Riverdale" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" crossover may never happen. They had multiple opportunities this season to incorporate "Riverdale" and its cast, but they didn’t, even when they went there. I hope one will still happen in the future but now I’m not so sure.
I’m also not sure if the love triangles will ever stop happening. Of course I’ve established that I was very much a fan of Nabrina, even though Habrina is endgame, part three has added another mystery man to the mix.
After eventually making her way to hell, she learns that saving Nick comes at a great cost. Members of hell don’t accept Lilith as the ruler of Hell and the balance of Heaven, Earth and Hell is thrown off with there being no official ruler of Hell.
Sabrina must fight for the throne in hell as a Morningstar against a new prince of hell Caliban, played by Sam Corlett, who is molded from clay and literally perfect. They are kind of made for each if you think about it, and Sabrina has to make tough decisions throughout the season with all of her potential love interests.
If Caliban and hell wasn’t enough, now Pagans are trying to take over the Earth and what’s left of the coven doesn’t have enough power to stop them.
Yeah, if "Riverdale" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" have anything in common it’s the crazy storylines. Although, I did like the drama but at times it was a bit much to follow along to.
While trying to protect her friends and family Sabrina must figure out her love life and what she wants for the future. It has often felt like Sabrina was leading a double life and now she quite literally is, but the worse seems yet to come.
I really enjoyed watching this season, every part gets crazier and crazier and this season they tried something a little different and it seemed to work. I just worry that the writers are getting too repetitive and the storyline will become overdone.
Even though how they got to the end was surprising, the actual ending wasn’t, which almost doesn’t make it as satisfying. The end also seems to lead to, you guessed it, the end of the world yet again for the next season. I was fearful that the show would take on the bad habitats of "Riverdale" and its writing and it may be starting to.
There’s always a new love interest, but Harvey is always still in the back of her mind, and there’s always someone trying to end the world, but they always find a way around it. Of course I’m rooting for Sabrina and the gang, but I’d love to root for them more on Earth.
Part three didn’t really show Sabrina on Earth with her friends in high school, but I’d like to see her average teenage life more in the next part.
This season Sabrina proved that one woman can not only change the world but save it too. I just hope that writers can save the part of the show and keep its unique charm and magic while keeping it new and exciting.