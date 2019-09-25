Stars: 5/5
Disenchantment Part 2 ended just like Part 1 did—with an extremely out-of-the-blue cliffhanger.
Part 1 ended with Princess Tiabeanie (Abbi Jacobson) choosing to bring her mother, Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan), back to life over her best friend Elfo. Bean was successful, and the final episode of Part 2 ended with Bean and her mother finally getting to embrace after 15 years of Queen Dagmar being trapped as a stone statue.
Our hearts were torn at the end of this episode. On one hand, Bean was finally reunited with her mother, but, on the other hand, Elfo was dead with seemingly no hope to ever return.
Spoiler alert: he comes back.
Part 2 ties the seemingly random storyline together. To a passive viewer, Part 1 had little to no cohesive storyline. Part 2 concludes the cliffhangers left in Part 1 while also creating a broader plot.
Part 2 begins with the turmoil caused by Queen Dagmar’s return. King Zog (John DiMaggio) is faced with a decision to make between Queen Dagmar and his second wife Queen Oona (Tress MacNeille).
When people start “mysteriously” turning to stone, Queen Dagmar takes Bean back to her homeland of Maru where even more suspicious activities occur.
As always, Bean, Elfo (Nat Faxon) and Luci (Eric André) are left to save the day.
In the second episode, Elfo is living it up in heaven when he gets a message from Bean and Luci to meet them in Hell. Luci, being a demon and all, knows the ins and outs of Hell and knows a way to sneak Elfo’s soul out.
This episode is full of heartwarming sacrifices from the trio. Elfo knows that if he leaves Hell, he can never return, but he does it anyway to be reunited with his friends. Bean accepts the sacrifice that if she is to be found as a human in hell, she will be forced to remain there forever. And possibly most heartwarming is Luci—Luci sacrifices his standings in Hell and ultimately his immortality to get his friends back to Earth.
I think we were all waiting for Luci to abandon his selfish ways even for just a moment, and this exceeded all of my expectations.
If you remember from Part 1 episode 9, we get a hint that Elfo is not 100% elf. His blood does not work in the Elixir of Life, so he returns home seeking answers. His father briefly mentions that he is only 50 percent elf but gets interrupted and never finishes his thought. If you watch Part 2 closely, you catch a hint about what the other half might be.
Part 2 ends with another cliffhanger very similar in nature *wink* to the cliffhanger at the end of Part 1. There are many questions that still need to be answered regarding Elfo’s identity, Queen Dagmar and the future of Dreamland. The ending sets up the series for at least one more season, but I personally believe that this plot in this format can be expanded into at least two more seasons.
Part 2 did an excellent job of answering all of our questions from Part 1 as well as creating new questions for us to ask in anticipation for Part 3.